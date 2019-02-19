 back to top
Food

Where Should You Live In NYC Based On Your Favorite Foods?

What NYC 'hood should you call home?

Posted on
Hannah Loewentheil
Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Pick a slice of pizza
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Neopolitan
    Via Getty Images
    Neopolitan
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sicilian
    Via Getty Images
    Sicilian
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dollar Slice
    Via Getty Images
    Dollar Slice
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cauliflower Crust
    Via Getty Images
    Cauliflower Crust
    Via Getty Images

  2. Order a Chinese dish
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peking Duck
    Via Getty Images
    Peking Duck
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Soup Dumplings
    Via Getty Images
    Soup Dumplings
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dan Dan Noodles
    Via Getty Images
    Dan Dan Noodles
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Takeout Fried Rice
    Via Getty Images
    Takeout Fried Rice
    Via Getty Images

  3. Pick a noodle dish
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pad Thai
    Via Getty Images
    Pad Thai
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Penne alla Vodka
    Via Getty Images
    Penne alla Vodka
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Truffle Ravioli
    Via Getty Images
    Truffle Ravioli
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Udon
    Via Getty Images
    Udon
    Via Getty Images

  4. Pick a sandwich
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eggplant Parmesan
    Via Getty Images
    Eggplant Parmesan
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Falafel Pita
    Via Getty Images
    Falafel Pita
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Italian Combo
    Via Getty Images
    Italian Combo
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grilled Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Grilled Cheese
    Via Getty Images

  5. Choose a bowl of soup
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Matzo Ball
    Via Getty Images
    Matzo Ball
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pho
    Via Getty Images
    Pho
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ramen
    Via Getty Images
    Ramen
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pozole
    Via Getty Images
    Pozole
    Via Getty Images

  6. Pick a street food
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chicken Over Rice
    Via Getty Images
    Chicken Over Rice
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dirty Water Dog
    Via Getty Images
    Dirty Water Dog
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Belgian Waffle
    Via Getty Images
    Belgian Waffle
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tacos
    Via Getty Images
    Tacos
    Via Getty Images

  7. Pick a drunk food
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Calzone
    Via Getty Images
    Calzone
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nachos
    Via Getty Images
    Nachos
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fries
    Via Getty Images
    Fries
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pancakes
    Via Getty Images
    Pancakes
    Via Getty Images

  8. Pick a bagel order
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Everything Bagel &amp; Cream Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lox Sandwich
    Via Getty Images
    Lox Sandwich
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tuna Salad
    Via Getty Images
    Tuna Salad
    Via Getty Images
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.