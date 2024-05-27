"You'll Always Wish You Started Sooner": Older People Are Sharing Little Things That Get Way More Drastic With Age

9.

"Saving for retirement. You'll always wish you had started sooner. There's a quote: 'The best time to start saving for retirement was ten years ago; the second best time is today.' For years, I told myself that I couldn't afford to save for retirement. The truth was I absolutely could, but I chose to spend that money on cheap food and nights out at the bar with friends. That being said, I don't regret making those choices when I was younger, but the point is there was always a little money here or there I could have been saving (and HAD I put that money into a retirement or brokerage account, I'd be in REALLY good shape right now)."