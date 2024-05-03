"It's Completely Absurd": People Are Sharing Things That Rich People Have "Ruined" For Everyone Else

1.

"Thrift shopping. I used to thrift a lot, but it's been ruined. I used to be able to go thrifting and come back with three new work shirts and a pair of pants for around $15 (and they were good clothes, too, some with the tags still on them). Now, good luck finding my size at all. Plus, the clothes that are left are all shit, and they want $10 for a shirt now."