"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries

Whenever I travel abroad, I'm fascinated by common customs and cultural norms that feel so different compared to how things are done in the US. But I don't usually think about all of the things I consider "normal" at home that non-Americans must find totally bizarre. So Redditor u/CapitalBread6959 asked, "Fellow Non-Americans, what is something quite common in the US that is completely unheard of in your own country?" Here's what people said.