"Live sporting events. My husband and I recently went to an MLB game. I used to go all the time when I was a teenager and in my 20s, when I made little money. Things were always more expensive at the ballpark, but I could easily afford to eat dinner without ending up short on rent. When we went last week, the amount of money we spent on a few drinks plus some hot dogs and fries could have fed a family of four for a week."