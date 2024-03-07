Skip To Content
People Are Sharing Things They No Longer Buy Because They've Gotten Ridiculously Expensive, And Some Are Really Thought-Provoking

"Each season, the quality keeps getting worse as the prices continue to rise."

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

It's hard to ignore the fact that life is becoming absurdly expensive. Redditor u/schaudhery asked, "What’s gotten so expensive that you no longer purchase it?" Here are some of the everyday items and services that people, including some members of the BuzzFeed Community, are giving up due to rising costs.

1. "My wife and I have three kids. We used to make Friday a more relaxing evening by ordering takeout food. A meal has gone from $30-ish to $50, $60, and now $70 for the same food, plus increased delivery charges. It's just not worth it anymore."

Assorted Chinese takeout containers with leftovers on a wooden table
Jupiterimages / Getty Images

u/Ok-Stuff-8803

2. "Live sporting events. My husband and I recently went to an MLB game. I used to go all the time when I was a teenager and in my 20s, when I made little money. Things were always more expensive at the ballpark, but I could easily afford to eat dinner without ending up short on rent. When we went last week, the amount of money we spent on a few drinks plus some hot dogs and fries could have fed a family of four for a week."

Aerial view of a baseball game in progress at a packed stadium
David Madison / Getty Images

mishybp73

3. "Frozen pizza. These days, a frozen pizza is becoming almost more expensive than fresh pizza."

Person standing in front of a freezer full of boxed pizzas in a store
Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

u/SmileAndWalkAway

4. "Meat. All the cuts of beef that used to be cheap are now outrageously expensive. Oxtail, beef shank, flank steak, skirt steak, even top round. It's hard to find anything for a decent price."

A plate of spaghetti with meat sauce and shredded cheese, with a piece of garlic bread on the side
Photo by Cathy Scola / Getty Images

jmacxjr

"I have become primarily a vegetarian because the price of meat is just too much."

kaceyspacey

5. "Menstrual products like pads and tampons. It's a whole different issue entirely. Period poverty has surged in the United States lately."

Shelf in a store stocked with various brands and types of feminine hygiene products
Jeff Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

ElizabethTheThird

6. "Subway sandwiches. Even the 6-inch subs are over $7 now...and that's before chips and soda."

Subway sandwich with vegetables on branded paper
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

u/ManicPixieDreamPearl

"Ah, the $5 footlong commercials still ring in my memories."

u/Sivitiri

7. "Lift tickets. The quality of ski season keeps getting worse and worse as the price of everything involved with skiing continues to rise."

Ski lift with multiple chairs ascending, surrounded by snowy trees, skiers below
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

u/HolisticGuido

8. "Mobile apps. I’m so infuriatingly tired of subscription apps. The worst is when you download the app for free, only to get stonewalled by a subscription page. Let’s go back to a one-time fee, please."

Person holding smartphone, focus on hands and device
Tim Robberts / Getty Images

u/SmallRocks

9. "Grocery shopping has become stressful, even at the 'cheaper' markets. These days, even the no-name, store-brand products have become notably more expensive."

Person unpacking groceries including fruit, yogurt, and ginger onto a kitchen counter
Tom Werner / Getty Images

TrilingualMom

10. "Concert tickets. I bought two sets of tickets this year for bands I've wanted to see for over 20 years. One concert cost me $600 for two tickets, and the other was $300 for two. The ridiculous part, though, is that the fees alone cost more than one ticket. I can stomach $100–$150 for good seats to a band I love, but I can't stomach another $150 in fees."

Person holding a Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket with beaded bracelets
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

u/Syikho

11. "Soda. I used to enjoy a Sprite occasionally. But now I'm just not paying $3 or $4 for sugar water that kills my insides."

Close-up of various flavored soda bottles in a row with focus on orange soda in the foreground
Rapideye / Getty Images

u/SmokeLawn

12. "Yoga classes. They used to be $20 a class where I live. They’re now $40 a class. It’s just too much."

Group of people practicing yoga in a bright studio
Kilito Chan / Getty Images

u/caferacer73

13. "Cereal! The boxes have gotten so small, and they’re like $7!"

Supermarket cereal aisle with various brand boxes on shelves
UCG / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

u/thenisaidbitch

14. "The price of a new bra is freaking insane. And a bra is not something you can cheap out on. I lost weight recently and had to replace my bras. I wanted to cry."

Assorted bras displayed on a lingerie store wall, ranging in style and design
Juanmonino / Getty Images

u/Pretend_Star_8193

15. "I never buy chips anymore unless they’re on some kind of 'buy one, get one free' sale."

Aisle in a store with assorted brands of chips and jarred dips on shelves
Jeff Greenberg / Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

u/SensualEnema

16. "Going to the movies. I just paid $22 per ticket (in Australia) for my daughter and me to watch Dune: Part Two. Two drinks and a popcorn cost me around $25, so I paid around $70 for the two of us to enjoy the movie. It's gotten to the point where going to the movies has to be a rare occurrence."

AMC cinema concession stand with menu displays, popcorn machines, and stanchions guiding queue
Noam Galai / WireImage

u/shontsu

17. "Streaming services with all of their price hikes. I canceled one of my subscriptions after their last price raise and honestly have not missed it. If I hear about something I’d like to watch, I think of all the other shows I want to watch on services I already pay for and watch one of those instead."

Hand holding a remote control aimed at a blurred television screen with various app icons
Giuliano Benzin / Getty Images

u/halfslices

18. "Food truck meals. I'm not spending $15 for a grilled cheese that I have to wait in the rain for."

Person receiving a wooden board with tacos from a food truck server
Violetastoimenova / Getty Images

u/just_hating

19. "Fast food in general. If a half-decent meal is more than $10 (which seems to be the case at a lot of places now), then I'd rather just eat at home."

People dining at outdoor tables in front of a Wendy&#x27;s restaurant
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

u/IDoBelieveInGarys

20. "Having a pet 😔. I’ve had pets my whole life, but I lost my last cat a few years ago. I miss having a companion, but I know I cannot afford beyond basic care right now. If an emergency arose, I couldn't pay for it."

Golden retriever and orange tabby cat resting on a couch
Janie Airey / Getty Images

u/No-Ambassador-6984

21. "Greeting cards — $7? No way."

Shelves stocked with various Valentine&#x27;s Day cards and themed stuffed animals on display in a store
UCG / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

u/Amazing-Gazelle3685

22. "Takeout coffee. My espresso machine paid for itself in no time."

Espresso being made in a green machine, coffee dripping into a glass cup
Tatiana Maksimova / Getty Images

u/UnlikelyExperience

23. "Getting my nails done. I used to go to the salon for a mani and pedi twice a month, but now it’s $50 before tip for my usual gel manicure. It's mind-boggling. When I was a kid, a mani and pedi cost $15."

Close-up of a person applying nail polish to toenails
Martin Poole / Getty Images

u/Neat-Lawfulness9586

24. "Restaurants, even pickup. OK, that'll be $50 for two entrées, plus a 5% meal tax, a 7% sales tax, a $5.50 convenience fee, and a $3 service fee."

Plate of shrimp pad thai with bean sprouts and garnishes, chef in background
Nartai Xirkhim / Getty Images

u/I_Enjoy_Beer

25. And finally, "Simply existing. I feel like I can’t walk out of my front door without automatically spending $20."

Person taking cash out of a wallet
Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

u/Shellskky

What is something that was once affordable but has now become so expensive, you have stopped buying it entirely or indulging in it often? Tell us in the comments or drop it into this Google form.

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.