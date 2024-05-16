18 Stereotypes About Men And Masculinity That Are Simply Not True, According To Guys

2.

"I am not a fan of the idea that toughness and strength are tied to violence. I'm from a military family full of martial artists, and honestly, the older I get, the less cool it all seems. I was very lucky to have an uncle who is one of the toughest people I've ever met. He's a big grizzly bear guy with an incredible pain tolerance, and he's extremely physical, but I don't think he has ever thrown a punch in his life. Having someone like him as a role model growing up — someone with a gentle soul who also fit the masculine archetype — makes me feel extremely blessed."