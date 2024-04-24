“It Will Taste So Much Better, But No One Will Be Able To Guess Why”: 33 Genius Cooking Hacks That Rely On A Single Secret Ingredient

21.

"Making your own flavored butter is so easy, and it's the easiest way to upgrade a meal. Just soften a pat of butter and add anything from herbs or garlic to chili pepper. Shape the butter into a cylinder on waxed paper, roll it up, and freeze it. Whenever you want to use it, just use a warm knife to slice off a portion. I always have about five different-flavored butters in my freezer on any given day."