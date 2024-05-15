21.

"I wish I exercised more. Take it from a 72-year-old guy who has been retired for 13 years: Retirement can be a wonderful time to travel, play with grandchildren, socialize, and develop new interests. But you can only enjoy these things if you have the ability to move without pain. Some of my friends can hardly walk to the mailbox, severely limiting what they can do. Start now if you are nearing 50 and are not in shape or need to lose a few pounds. You will wish you had gotten into better shape when you're 60 or 70."