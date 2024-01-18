16.

"I expected to have some postpartum depression after giving birth, but I had no idea what it would really feel like. I remember very little physical pain from stitches, contractions, etc., which is a blessing, but I think it's because the emotional pain so outweighed the physical. Bringing our baby home was like going to sleep one night in my normal life and waking up the next in a maximum security prison. I've never felt so trapped in my life. Thankfully, I didn't have thoughts of hurting myself or the baby, but I did genuinely think I wanted to give him up for adoption or run away from home. The anxiety was so bad that I couldn't sleep, even though I was exhausted. On a hopeful note, I want to tell everyone it does get easier. You slowly get pieces of your life back over time."