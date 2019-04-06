Food

Eat A Bunch Of Take-Out Meals To Discover Your Perfect U.S. City

Place your order.

Posted on
Hannah Loewentheil
Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Order in something for breakfast:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Omelette
    Via Getty Images
    Omelette
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chicken and Waffles
    Via Getty Images
    Chicken and Waffles
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fancy Toast
    Via Getty Images
    Fancy Toast
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Corned Beef Hash
    Via Getty Images
    Corned Beef Hash
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doughnut
    Via Getty Images
    Doughnut
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bacon and Eggs
    Via Getty Images
    Bacon and Eggs
    Via Getty Images

  2. Choose a sandwich to order in:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grilled Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Grilled Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheesesteak
    Via Getty Images
    Cheesesteak
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grilled Fish Sandwich
    Via Getty Images
    Grilled Fish Sandwich
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Italian Combo
    Via Getty Images
    Italian Combo
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    B.L.A.T
    Via Getty Images
    B.L.A.T
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pulled Pork
    Via Getty Images
    Pulled Pork
    Via Getty Images

  3. You're craving Japanese food. What's your order?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sashimi
    Via Getty Images
    Sashimi
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Soba Noodle Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Soba Noodle Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pork Katsu
    Via Getty Images
    Pork Katsu
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bento Box
    Via Getty Images
    Bento Box
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sushi Rolls
    Via Getty Images
    Sushi Rolls
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Vegetable Tempura
    Via Getty Images
    Vegetable Tempura
    Via Getty Images

  4. Now for Italian food...what do you want?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eggplant Rollatini
    Via Getty Images
    Eggplant Rollatini
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza
    Via Getty Images
    Pizza
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lasagna
    Via Getty Images
    Lasagna
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Baked Ziti
    Via Getty Images
    Baked Ziti
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Antipasto
    Via Getty Images
    Antipasto
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Linguine With Clam Sauce
    Via Getty Images
    Linguine With Clam Sauce
    Via Getty Images

  5. You're craving comfort food. What will you order?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dumplings
    Via Getty Images
    Dumplings
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mac and Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Mac and Cheese
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Matzo Ball Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Matzo Ball Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chicken Wings
    Via Getty Images
    Chicken Wings
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza
    Via Getty Images
    Pizza
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nachos
    Via Getty Images
    Nachos
    Via Getty Images

  6. You're ordering Chinese. Pick a dish:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wonton Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Wonton Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Roasted Pork
    Via Getty Images
    Roasted Pork
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dan Dan Noodles
    Via Getty Images
    Dan Dan Noodles
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kung Pao Chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Kung Pao Chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Egg Rolls
    Via Getty Images
    Egg Rolls
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fried Rice
    Via Getty Images
    Fried Rice
    Via Getty Images

  7. Finally, order something sweet to end the night:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cookie
    Via Getty Images
    Cookie
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dessert Crepe
    Via Getty Images
    Dessert Crepe
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Churros
    Via Getty Images
    Churros
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate Cake
    Chocolate Cake
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gelato
    Via Getty Images
    Gelato
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French Fries
    Via Getty Images
    French Fries
    Via Getty Images
Looks like there are no comments yet.
Be the first to comment!
|
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
back to top
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.