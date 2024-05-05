1.

"I can't stand how people put so much pressure on kids to play sports. Exposing your kid to sports is one thing; if they enjoy it, you let them keep doing it. It is completely different when you see kids in elementary school playing in every league they can be enrolled in and even doing training camps. Sure, it's great if they are really good and you give them the tools to excel, but if your kid is mediocre at best, you are setting them up for disappointment."