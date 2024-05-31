    These Are The 26 New Must-Try Trader Joe's Products That Just Launched For Summer, According To A TJ's Aficionado

    Trader Joe's is here to elevate your picnics, cookouts, cocktail hours, and everything in between.

    by Hannah Loewentheil

    There are plenty of reasons to get excited for summer: It's the season for long, sun-filled days, beach getaways, and cookouts galore. It's also, IMHO, the most glorious season at Trader Joe's. And this year is no exception. TJ's pulled out all the stops for summertime with so many new and promising products. Here are the breakout goods I've already spotted on shelves.

    1. Mini Chocolate Chip Croissant Swirls

    Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Ready to Bake Mini Croissant Swirls with chocolate chips.
    Word on the street is these mini croissants are flying off shelves, so head to your local frozen aisle fast.

    2. Everything but the Bagel Cheddar Cheese

    Close-up of a hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Everything but the Bagel Cheddar Cheese in a grocery store
    Consider this a blessing for your next grilled cheese, cheeseburger, or patty melt.

    3. Mini Shrimp Bao

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Mini Shrimp Bao packaging
    My mouth is watering at the thought of this frozen bao — eight little pockets of savory fried shrimp patties nestled between chewy buns.

    4. Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers

    A hand holds a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers.
    Grilling season is upon us, and these heat-and-serve chimichurri chicken thighs are a low-maintenance addition to your next barbecue. 

    5. Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Whole Grain Bar

    Hand holding a box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Whole Grain Bar.
    I pretty much always have a breakfast bar stashed in my tote bag for dire moments, and I will certainly be giving this whole grain medley a try. 

    6. Crispy Battered Calamari

    Hand holding Trader Joe&#x27;s Crispy Battered Calamari package in a grocery store frozen food section with other food items visible in the background
    Grab jars of marinara and tartar sauce and let your summer appetizing commence.

    7. Blueberry Elderflower Beverage

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Blueberry Elderflower Beverage bottle on a shelf
    Trader Joe says to try it with gin, and who am I to disobey?

    8. Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie Beverage

    Hand holding a bottle of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie beverage in front of store shelves stocked with similar drinks
    Packed with 23 grams of protein, a few slurps of this oat milk-based morning drink is an easy way to fill yourself up on the go. 

    9. Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes

    A person holds a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes, described as &quot;two airy and moist, crustless cheesecakes&quot; in a grocery store aisle
    Made with sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese, this Japanese-style dessert is light and airy yet wildly creamy.

    10. Grilled Sardines in Olive Oil

    Hand holding a tin of Trader Joe&#x27;s Wild Caught Boneless Grilled Sardines in Olive Oil, Lightly Smoky, in front of store shelves with various canned goods
    Tinned fish is still trending, and Trader Joe's is hopping on the bandwagon.

    11. Danish Princess Pastry

    Packages of Trader Joe&#x27;s Danish Princess Pastry with custard filling displayed.
    Could this be the Kringle 2.0?

    12. Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney

    A hand holds a jar of Trader Joe&#x27;s Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney
    Try this spread on naan, samosas, or even on your next charcuterie plate.

    13. Brookie Caramel Candie Clusters

    A hand holding a bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
    Be warned: You will not re-seal the bag before this all disappears into the abyss of your stomach.

    14. Rolled Oats and Chocolate Chip Fiberful Granola Bars

    Closeup of Trader Joe&#x27;s Fiberful Granola Bars box
    With nine grams of fiber per serving, these rolled oat bars will keep you satiated. 

    15. Slow Roasted Tomatoes

    Hand holds a jar of Trader Joe&#x27;s Slow Roasted Tomatoes with seasoning. Shelves of similar jars are in the background
    Marinated with oregano and garlic, these juicy roasted tomatoes are the ideal addition to pasta salads, sandwiches, and so much more.

    16. Seafood Boil

    A hand holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Seafood Boil package with shrimp, corn, potatoes, andouille sausage, and seafood in a spicy butter sauce
    Would you believe this single box contains corn on the cob, shrimp, clams, potatoes, amdouille sausage, and tilapia, all in a spicy butter sauce? You'll just have to try it to believe it.

    17. Chickpea Fusili Pasta

    A hand holds a box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chickpea Fusilli Pasta.
    Another gluten-free, lower-carb pasta alternative just hit shelves, and I'm excited to see how this compares to Banza.

    18. Strawberries & Crème Pancake & Waffle Mix

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Strawberries &amp;amp; Crème Pancake &amp;amp; Waffle Mix
    Top your stack with a dollop of whipped cream and some fresh berries for good measure.

    19. Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties

    A hand holds a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Caramelized Onion &amp;amp; Bell Pepper Turkey Patties.
    Just throw 'em on the grill, grab a pack of buns, and chow down.

    20. Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad

    Hand holding a container of Trader Joe&#x27;s Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad in front of a display of other prepared salads
    Now all you need is a picnic blanket.

    21. Fudgy Cookie Dough Ice Cream

    Fudgy Cookie Dough ice cream pints in a grocery freezer. The flavor is vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces and a fudge swirl
    Three words: Edible cookie dough.

    22. Piquant Popcorn

    A hand holds a bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Piquant Popcorn, seasoned with nutritional yeast, onion, sea salt, and garlic. Shelves with more bags are in the background
    This popcorn is just screaming umami.

    23. Savory Squares

    Boxes of Trader Joe&#x27;s Savory Squares Vegan Cheddar Style Crackers with Nut &amp;amp; Seed Flour are displayed, labeled gluten-free and priced at $3.99
    These vegan but surprisingly "cheddary" crackers are begging to be served on your next cheese plate.

    24. Jumeokbap

    Hand holding a bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Jumeokbap
    Grab some kimchi and pair it with these plant-based beef bulgogi rice balls, a snackable Korean street food made easy.

    25. Super Strawberry Sorbet

    A hand holding a pint of Trader Joe&#x27;s Super Strawberry Sorbet, vegan, 16 fl oz, in a store aisle with various other ice cream flavors in the background
    It's ice cream season, folks, and there's no better way to beat the heat than with a bowl of refreshing sorbet.

    26. Shrimp Scampi

    Person holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Shrimp &amp;amp; Scampi, showing a plate of shrimp in garlic and lemon butter sauce.
    Grab a box or two of these buttery garlic shrimp, and you've got dinner on the fly. Toss it over your favorite pasta, orzo, or rice. 

    Have you tried any of these new Trader Joe's products? Tell us what you thought!