There are plenty of reasons to get excited for summer: It's the season for long, sun-filled days, beach getaways, and cookouts galore. It's also, IMHO, the most glorious season at Trader Joe's. And this year is no exception. TJ's pulled out all the stops for summertime with so many new and promising products. Here are the breakout goods I've already spotted on shelves.
1.Mini Chocolate Chip Croissant Swirls
2.Everything but the Bagel Cheddar Cheese
3.Mini Shrimp Bao
4.Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers
5.Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Whole Grain Bar
6.Crispy Battered Calamari
7.Blueberry Elderflower Beverage
8.Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie Beverage
9.Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes
10.Grilled Sardines in Olive Oil
11.Danish Princess Pastry
12.Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney
13.Brookie Caramel Candie Clusters
14.Rolled Oats and Chocolate Chip Fiberful Granola Bars
15.Slow Roasted Tomatoes
16.Seafood Boil
17.Chickpea Fusili Pasta
18.Strawberries & Crème Pancake & Waffle Mix
19.Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties
20.Lemon Herb Macaroni Salad
21.Fudgy Cookie Dough Ice Cream
22.Piquant Popcorn
23.Savory Squares
24.Jumeokbap
25.Super Strawberry Sorbet
26.Shrimp Scampi
Have you tried any of these new Trader Joe's products? Tell us what you thought!