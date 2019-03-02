 back to top
Food

Where In Europe Should You Live, Based On Your Food Preferences?

Home is where the good food is.

Posted on
Hannah Loewentheil
Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. You're in France. Pick a dish to try
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bouillabaisse
    Via Getty Images
    Bouillabaisse
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Buckwheat Crêpe
    Via Getty Images
    Buckwheat Crêpe
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Steak Tartare
    Via Getty Images
    Steak Tartare
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Escargots
    Via Getty Images
    Escargots
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Beef Bourguignon
    Via Getty Images
    Beef Bourguignon
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French Onion Soup
    Via Getty Images
    French Onion Soup
    Via Getty Images

  2. Next up: Spain. Pick your must-have meal.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Paella
    Via Getty Images
    Paella
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tortilla Española
    Via Getty Images
    Tortilla Española
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Croquetas
    Via Getty Images
    Croquetas
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gazpacho
    Via Getty Images
    Gazpacho
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jamón Ibérico
    Via Getty Images
    Jamón Ibérico
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gambas al Ajillo
    Via Getty Images
    Gambas al Ajillo
    Via Getty Images

  3. Off to Italy! What's your order?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spaghetti Carbonara
    Via Getty Images
    Spaghetti Carbonara
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza Napoletana
    Via Getty Images
    Pizza Napoletana
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ribollita
    Via Getty Images
    Ribollita
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Risotto Milanese
    Via Getty Images
    Risotto Milanese
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Prosciutto and Melon
    Via Getty Images
    Prosciutto and Melon
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Burrata
    Via Getty Images
    Burrata
    Via Getty Images

  4. What do you want to eat in Scandanavia?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Swedish Meatballs
    Via Getty Images
    Swedish Meatballs
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Smørrebrød
    Via Getty Images
    Smørrebrød
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Langoustine Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Langoustine Soup
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gravlax
    Via Getty Images
    Gravlax
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Meat Pie
    Via Getty Images
    Meat Pie
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hotdog
    Via Getty Images
    Hotdog
    Via Getty Images

  5. Head to Eastern Europe and pick a meal.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Stuffed Cabbage
    Via Getty Images
    Stuffed Cabbage
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Goulash
    Via Getty Images
    Goulash
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pierogi
    Via Getty Images
    Pierogi
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nalesniki
    Via Getty Images
    Nalesniki
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chicken Paprikash
    Via Getty Images
    Chicken Paprikash
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Borscht
    Via Getty Images
    Borscht
    Via Getty Images

  6. On to Greece. What's the first thing you must eat?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Souvlaki
    Via Getty Images
    Souvlaki
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dolma
    Via Getty Images
    Dolma
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Moussaka
    Via Getty Images
    Moussaka
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Horiatiki
    Via Getty Images
    Horiatiki
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grilled Octopus
    Via Getty Images
    Grilled Octopus
    Via Getty Images

  7. If you could travel anywhere for something sweet, what would it be?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Italian Gelato
    Via Getty Images
    Italian Gelato
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Portuguese Pasteis de Nata
    Via Getty Images
    Portuguese Pasteis de Nata
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dutch Apple Pie
    Via Getty Images
    Dutch Apple Pie
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French Soufflé
    Via Getty Images
    French Soufflé
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spanish Churros
    Via Getty Images
    Spanish Churros
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Belgian Waffles
    Via Getty Images
    Belgian Waffles
    Via Getty Images
