1.

"I've learned this lesson by now, but when I first started traveling, a big one for me was not paying attention to the days I chose to travel to a particular country. For example, I would book a trip and then realize I planned a day around seeing the museums in a city on the day of the week they are all closed. Or I'd try to visit a local attraction not realizing it's a domestic holiday and everyone else in the country is also going there."