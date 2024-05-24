You have probably felt like a genius in the kitchen at some point when — while playing around with seemingly incongruous ingredients — you found a flavor combination that just works. Well, redditor u/SilverFilm26 asked, "What is a simple food combo you never thought to try but blew your mind when you did?" Here are some responses, including a few from the BuzzFeed Community.
1."Sriracha and raspberry jam. Mix it together and eat it with cheese and crackers. It's bliss."
2."For me, it's putting fresh dill in canned tuna. I'd never thought to do it before until I had a sandwich from a restaurant in NYC that contained dill. It was so good, and now I always add dill to my homemade tuna sandwiches."
3."Growing up, we always put a little dollop of sour cream with maple syrup on our pancakes. People always get grossed out, but it's a delicious combination of hot and cold, sweet and tangy. Plus, that extra bit of creaminess complements the stickiness of the syrup. Seriously, try it."
4."Radish and butter with flaky salt. I love radishes (and who doesn't love butter and salt?), but never in a million years would I have thought to put these ingredients together on my own. A French colleague turned me on to this a few years ago; it's a regular snack for me now."
5."Crumbled goat cheese and blueberries is my favorite snack. Sometimes, I'll add pistachios into the mix, too."
16."Adding popcorn to soup. I can thank the Galápagos Islands for this trick. They served it everywhere there, and I thought it was absurd at first. Turns out, popcorn in soup is better than crackers."
17."I've started adding a glug of fish sauce to any beef stew I make. It makes a huge difference."
18."I always like buttered toast dipped in hot cocoa. The sweetness of the chocolate balances the saltiness of the butter."
19."Peanut butter and pickle sandwich! Throw some bacon on there and it takes it up another level."
20."Doritos dipped in tuna salad is an underrated, amazingly good snack."
21."One of the weird favorites in my house growing up was cream cheese and walnut sandwiches on whole wheat bread. Just a layer of cream cheese topped with chopped walnuts. The taste and textures are just lovely."