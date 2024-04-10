Food is more than just nourishment. It's a way to connect people and explore other countries and cultures through ingredients and flavors. And since it's a big world out there, it only makes sense that there are so many incredible dishes to try. So, redditor u/DaBooch425 asked, "What is an international dish that most people aren’t very familiar with but is definitely worth trying?" Here's what people said.
1."Samosa chaat. It's an Indian street food made of hot, crispy samosas broken up between layers of chole (spicy chickpea curry), topped with raita (refreshing yogurt sauce), tamarind and cilantro chutneys, finely chopped onion and thin fried chickpea noodles. It's crunchy, spicy, savory, sweet, sour, and refreshing."
2."Lahmacun. It's commonly described as Turkish pizza on menus. It's ground lamb with heavenly spices and sauce on crispy, thin flatbread, and it's usually served with toppings like lettuce, tomato, red onions, and lemon juice. It's delicious."
3."Jollof rice. It's popular all over West Africa. If you like spicy food and jambalaya, you will probably love jollof rice."
4."Lo mai gai. It's a type of Cantonese dim sum that is a rice ball stuffed with vegetables and meat (traditionally chicken), all wrapped and steamed in a lotus leaf. It's made with a particular kind of broken or glutinous rice, which makes it sticky. It takes on an herbal flavor from the lotus wrap, and it's just so damn tasty."
5."Manousheh, which is Lebanese pizza typically eaten as a breakfast food. There are different types, but my favorite is topped with spiced minced beef. You can have it with or without cheese, and I love eating mine with a big squeeze of lemon."
6."Okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake and common street food. There are lots of sushi and ramen places all over the US, but okonomiyaki is the underrated GOAT of Japanese food."
7."Nam kao, which is a Laotian/Cambodian rice ball salad. It's spicy, salty, crispy, fresh, and so yummy."
8."Polish dill pickle soup. It is delicious and can be made with meat or vegetarian."
9."Sinigang, which is a Filipino tamarind stew. It's so dang tasty."
10."South Indian rasam. South Indian cuisine is often overlooked when people think of Indian food. Rasam is a soup that has spicy and sour notes, thanks to lots of tamarind, tomato, black pepper, lentils, cumin, and a bunch of other aromatics. Most people eat this dish with a lot of rice, but I actually love enjoying it as a soup with lots of ghee. When made right, it's heavenly."
11."Egyptian Koshary. It's a mix of rice, macaroni, vermicelli, chickpeas, and brown lentils topped with caramelized onion, spicy salsa, and a blend of garlic and vinegar. The ingredients might sound unusual together, but the end result tastes heavenly."
12."Kare-kare is my favorite Filipino dish, hands down. It's a beef and oxtail stew made with a sublime peanut butter sauce."
13."Nicaraguan nacatamales! They are similar to tamales but steamed in banana leaves and stuffed with seasoned pork, chile, potatoes, rice, and peppers, all seasoned with masa harina. They're heavenly!"
14."Ghormeh sabzi, a quintessential Persian dish. It’s a stew that is super easy to make and only really has one ingredient that can be tough to find, which is dried lime. You can get it at any Middle Eastern market or online."
15."Indonesian rendang. It's basically a beef stew cooked in coconut milk and a ton of flavorful spices and aromatics. You cook it for hours until nearly all the liquid has evaporated and thickened. The result is mouth-watering."
16."Australian meat pie. It has puff pastry on top and shortcrust pastry at the bottom. The filling can be anything, but it's usually a thick, dark gravy with meat."
17."Korean tteokbokki. It's a dish of delicious, pillowy, chewy rice cakes in a spicy, savory sauce. Something about the texture is simply perfect."
18."Zeljanica. It's a Bosnian dish, almost like a savory pie, which is made with phyllo dough, spinach, cheese, cream, and eggs. So delicious!"
19."Bún bò huế, which is a Vietnamese spicy beef noodle soup, is wonderful. Pho gets all the love, but bún bò huế is just as good, IMO."
20."Fan tuan, aka Taiwanese stuffed rice roll. It's similar to the more widely known onigiri and kimbap, except it is typically eaten for breakfast. Think of it as a sort of Taiwanese breakfast burrito."
21."Zaalouk is a Moroccan tomato and eggplant stew that can also be served as a dip or spread. It's simple but complex-tasting and unique. You can roast the eggplant first for a little more complexity or just peel, cube, and throw it in with the tomatoes (I usually make it with canned tomatoes for ease)."
22."Georgian khachapuri. It’s a football-shaped bread with an open top that is filled with a cheesy mixture, topped with an egg, and then baked. You rip off the bread and dip it in the oozy, cheesy goodness."
