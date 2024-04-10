10.

"South Indian rasam. South Indian cuisine is often overlooked when people think of Indian food. Rasam is a soup that has spicy and sour notes, thanks to lots of tamarind, tomato, black pepper, lentils, cumin, and a bunch of other aromatics. Most people eat this dish with a lot of rice, but I actually love enjoying it as a soup with lots of ghee. When made right, it's heavenly."