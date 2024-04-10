    Most Americans Aren't Familiar With These Extremely Delicious International Dishes — And Honestly, It's Time We Change That

    "There are sushi and ramen places all over the US, but this food is harder to find, and it's the GOAT of Japanese cuisine."

    Hannah Loewentheil

    Food is more than just nourishment. It's a way to connect people and explore other countries and cultures through ingredients and flavors. And since it's a big world out there, it only makes sense that there are so many incredible dishes to try. So, redditor u/DaBooch425 asked, "What is an international dish that most people aren’t very familiar with but is definitely worth trying?" Here's what people said.

    Man sitting on a stool eating noodles from a bowl at a street food stall
    1. "Samosa chaat. It's an Indian street food made of hot, crispy samosas broken up between layers of chole (spicy chickpea curry), topped with raita (refreshing yogurt sauce), tamarind and cilantro chutneys, finely chopped onion and thin fried chickpea noodles. It's crunchy, spicy, savory, sweet, sour, and refreshing."

    A bowl of Indian chaat with yogurt, sev, herbs, and spices
    u/holaorla

    2. "Lahmacun. It's commonly described as Turkish pizza on menus. It's ground lamb with heavenly spices and sauce on crispy, thin flatbread, and it's usually served with toppings like lettuce, tomato, red onions, and lemon juice. It's delicious."

    Person holding a wrapped sandwich with tomatoes, onions, and parsley
    u/Sapphyre875

    3. "Jollof rice. It's popular all over West Africa. If you like spicy food and jambalaya, you will probably love jollof rice."

    Grilled chicken drumsticks on a bed of seasoned rice with lime wedges and parsley garnish
    u/fakesaucisse

    4. "Lo mai gai. It's a type of Cantonese dim sum that is a rice ball stuffed with vegetables and meat (traditionally chicken), all wrapped and steamed in a lotus leaf. It's made with a particular kind of broken or glutinous rice, which makes it sticky. It takes on an herbal flavor from the lotus wrap, and it's just so damn tasty."

    Rice dumpling wrapped in lotus leaves on a plate
    u/Artym_X

    5. "Manousheh, which is Lebanese pizza typically eaten as a breakfast food. There are different types, but my favorite is topped with spiced minced beef. You can have it with or without cheese, and I love eating mine with a big squeeze of lemon."

    Half cheese, half za&#x27;atar manakish on a plate, viewed from indoors with a street-side cafe in the background
    u/IDGAF_ANYMORE73

    6. "Okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake and common street food. There are lots of sushi and ramen places all over the US, but okonomiyaki is the underrated GOAT of Japanese food."

    Okonomiyaki (Japanese savory pancake) topped with sauces, green onions, and sesame seeds on a plate
    u/pedanticlawyer

    7. "Nam kao, which is a Laotian/Cambodian rice ball salad. It's spicy, salty, crispy, fresh, and so yummy."

    A bowl of fried rice with vegetables and garnished with herbs
    u/PlantedinCA

    8. "Polish dill pickle soup. It is delicious and can be made with meat or vegetarian."

    A bowl of soup with vegetables and a garnish of fresh dill on top
    u/amillionbux

    9. "Sinigang, which is a Filipino tamarind stew. It's so dang tasty."

    A pot of soup with vegetables and meat simmering on the stove
    u/Kono_Gabby

    10. "South Indian rasam. South Indian cuisine is often overlooked when people think of Indian food. Rasam is a soup that has spicy and sour notes, thanks to lots of tamarind, tomato, black pepper, lentils, cumin, and a bunch of other aromatics. Most people eat this dish with a lot of rice, but I actually love enjoying it as a soup with lots of ghee. When made right, it's heavenly."

    A bowl of clear soup with vegetables beside rice and lentils on a plate, over a newspaper
    u/TA_totellornottotell

    11. "Egyptian Koshary. It's a mix of rice, macaroni, vermicelli, chickpeas, and brown lentils topped with caramelized onion, spicy salsa, and a blend of garlic and vinegar. The ingredients might sound unusual together, but the end result tastes heavenly."

    A plate of koshari with lentils, rice, pasta, chickpeas, tomato sauce, and fried onions
    u/dahrawy

    12. "Kare-kare is my favorite Filipino dish, hands down. It's a beef and oxtail stew made with a sublime peanut butter sauce."

    A bowl of stew with assorted vegetables and meat
    u/Agreeable_Belt4522

    13. "Nicaraguan nacatamales! They are similar to tamales but steamed in banana leaves and stuffed with seasoned pork, chile, potatoes, rice, and peppers, all seasoned with masa harina. They're heavenly!"

    Traditional tamale unwrapped and partially eaten on a white plate
    u/bitchofcolor

    14. "Ghormeh sabzi, a quintessential Persian dish. It’s a stew that is super easy to make and only really has one ingredient that can be tough to find, which is dried lime. You can get it at any Middle Eastern market or online."

    A bowl of spinach and meat stew with kidney beans next to a bowl of Persian rice
    u/GoatLegRedux

    15. "Indonesian rendang. It's basically a beef stew cooked in coconut milk and a ton of flavorful spices and aromatics. You cook it for hours until nearly all the liquid has evaporated and thickened. The result is mouth-watering."

    Plate of rice with beef rendang and sliced cucumbers
    u/babyface_killah

    16. "Australian meat pie. It has puff pastry on top and shortcrust pastry at the bottom. The filling can be anything, but it's usually a thick, dark gravy with meat."

    A meat pie cut open to reveal the filling, with one half leaning against the other
    u/the6thReplicant

    17. "Korean tteokbokki. It's a dish of delicious, pillowy, chewy rice cakes in a spicy, savory sauce. Something about the texture is simply perfect."

    A hand holds a plate with penne pasta and tomato sauce garnished with green herbs
    u/riverrocks452

    18. "Zeljanica. It's a Bosnian dish, almost like a savory pie, which is made with phyllo dough, spinach, cheese, cream, and eggs. So delicious!"

    Two plates with slices of spinach pie on a kitchen counter
    u/kittens_and_jesus

    19. "Bún bò huế, which is a Vietnamese spicy beef noodle soup, is wonderful. Pho gets all the love, but bún bò huế is just as good, IMO."

    Bowl of Vietnamese Pho with noodles, beef slices, bean sprouts, and herbs
    u/Darwin343

    20. "Fan tuan, aka Taiwanese stuffed rice roll. It's similar to the more widely known onigiri and kimbap, except it is typically eaten for breakfast. Think of it as a sort of Taiwanese breakfast burrito."

    Two halves of a rice ball with meat, egg, and vegetable filling on a wooden surface
    u/starrhaven

    21. "Zaalouk is a Moroccan tomato and eggplant stew that can also be served as a dip or spread. It's simple but complex-tasting and unique. You can roast the eggplant first for a little more complexity or just peel, cube, and throw it in with the tomatoes (I usually make it with canned tomatoes for ease)."

    Pan of cooked eggplant dish garnished with herbs, kitchen counter backdrop
    u/erallured

    22. "Georgian khachapuri. It’s a football-shaped bread with an open top that is filled with a cheesy mixture, topped with an egg, and then baked. You rip off the bread and dip it in the oozy, cheesy goodness."

    Georgian cheese bread, khachapuri, with an egg in the center and a pat of butter on top, served on a black plate
    ushadjwkw

    What's a dish from your culture or home country that most people probably haven't tried before (but seriously should)? Tell us in the comments or drop it into this Google form.