Food

The 20 Best Restaurants To Order From On Super Bowl Sunday, According To GrubHub

Here's where to place your order on game day.

Posted on
Hannah Loewentheil
Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed Staff

The Super Bowl is just days away, which means one thing: You're going to have to order some wings.

So we asked GrubHub for the most popular chicken wing delivery spots in the U.S., and they used an algorithm that takes into account order trends, ratings, and reviews. Here are the most loved Super Bowl Sunday delivery spots around the country.

Nashville, Tennessee: Ghot Wingz

Order it here.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Evergreen

Order it here.

Orlando, Florida: Buffalo Wild Wings

Order it here.

Cleveland, Ohio: Dale's Deli

Order it here.

Washington, D.C: Wingos

Order it here.

Houston, Texas: Buffalo Wild Wings

Order it here.

Miami, Florida: Perry Wings Plus

Order it here.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: B-Dubs Express

Order it here.

Chicago, Illinois: Harold's Chicken Shack

Order it

Phoenix, Arizona: Buffalo Wild Wings

Order it here.

Seattle, Washington: Bok a Bok Fried Chicken

Order it here.

San Diego: Buffalo Wild Wings

Order it here.

San Francisco, California: Wing Wings

Order it here.
Order it here.

Denver, Colorado: Pizza & Grille

Order it here.

Los Angeles, California: KyoChon

Order it here.

Boston, Massachusetts: South End Pizza & Grill

Order it here.

New York City: Atomic Wings

Order it here.

Austin, Texas: Austin Pizza Garden

Order it here.

Portland, Maine: The Honey Paw

Order it here.

Atlanta, Georgia: Wingnuts

Order it here.

