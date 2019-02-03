The 20 Best Restaurants To Order From On Super Bowl Sunday, According To GrubHub

The Super Bowl is just days away, which means one thing: You're going to have to order some wings.
So we asked GrubHub for the most popular chicken wing delivery spots in the U.S., and they used an algorithm that takes into account order trends, ratings, and reviews. Here are the most loved Super Bowl Sunday delivery spots around the country.
Nashville, Tennessee: Ghot Wingz
Orlando, Florida: Buffalo Wild Wings
Cleveland, Ohio: Dale's Deli
Order it here.
Washington, D.C: Wingos
Houston, Texas: Buffalo Wild Wings
Order it here.
Miami, Florida: Perry Wings Plus
Minneapolis, Minnesota: B-Dubs Express
Order it here.
Chicago, Illinois: Harold's Chicken Shack
Phoenix, Arizona: Buffalo Wild Wings
Order it here.
Seattle, Washington: Bok a Bok Fried Chicken
San Diego: Buffalo Wild Wings
Order it here.
San Francisco, California: Wing Wings
Denver, Colorado: Pizza & Grille
Order it here.
Los Angeles, California: KyoChon
Boston, Massachusetts: South End Pizza & Grill
Order it here.
New York City: Atomic Wings
Austin, Texas: Austin Pizza Garden
Order it here.