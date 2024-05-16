"I'll Assume You're Not Very Nice": Bartenders Are Revealing The Judgements They Assign To Popular Drink Orders

"Ordering this is just alcoholic lingo for 'I'm just here to get f*ed up.'"

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

A while back, I shared a bunch of stereotypes about people based solely off their drink orders, straight from bartenders on Reddit. Well, people had a lot of thoughts.

Two bartenders looking judgey towards their customers
NBC

So I rounded up even more judgements about common drink orders — this time from Reddit and from the BuzzFeed community. You might want to keep these in mind before placing your next drink order.

1. "Tequila on the rocks with lime: You are a wild party person and you love to tell stories about what said tequila made you do."

Warner Bros Pictures

u/deleted

2. "If you order absinthe, I’m going to assume that you have at least five leather-bound books from the 1800s and maybe like, three friends."

Apatow Productions

jconway

3. "Gin & Tonic with cucumber: You're a housewife and your husband didn't notice your new fancy shoes, which made you upset at first, but then you realized it doesn't matter because you're possibly having an affair with the pool boy."

NBC

u/CitizenWolfie

4. "The guy who orders a Jack and Coke is just waiting for a good fight in a couple of hours."

Warner Bros Pictures

u/GoodLivinPete

5. "Moscow Mule: You're just really excited to drink something out of a shiny copper cup."

u/-ThatsNotIrony-

6. "I assume that people who order martinis are high-functioning alcoholics."

Metro Goldwyn Meyer

u/deleted

7. "A shot of Fernet basically translates to 'I am a bartender from San Francisco."

whyamithewalrus

8. "Long Island Iced Tea is international alcoholic lingo for 'I'm just here to get f*ed up.'"

Paramount Pictures Studios

u/saditerranean

9. "If you order a Shirley Temple I assume you're joking... or you're sober."

u/smallerthings

10. "A glass of Chardonnay: you're probably married to an old rich guy."

Universal Pictures

u/erikarew

11. "If you order a Bud Light, Miller Light, or Budweiser with a shot of whiskey, you probably work in a manual labor-intensive job."

u/Modod_

12. "Any frozen blended drinks means you're either high maintenance and/or on vacation and you don't know what else to order."

Apatow Productions

helenrg

13. "Mint Julep: You're probably the descendant of an 18th century plantation owner, you're wearing a sear-sucker suit, and probably carrying a cane."

u/lord_newt·

14. "If you order a drink with a funny name off the actual cocktail menu, I'm going to assume you're underage."

NBC

kd92

15. "Whiskey Sour: You're a young guy, in your early to mid '20s, and you used to drink whiskey and coke. You switched to whisky sours because you thought it was more respectable and/or because your friends started to make fun of you. It's as sweet as you can get away with while still being a 'whisky drink' and not a 'drink for chicks.'"

u/fragilestories

16. "Negroni: You're probably thinking you taste in cocktails is as complex as your record collection and facial hair."

20th Century Studios

u/NewYooserMan·

17. "If you order a Lemon Drop I'm going to go ahead and assume you're high maintenance and not very nice."

u/hashtagpueb

18. "Corona with lime: You'd much rather be at an outdoor barbecue than stuck at this pub."

NBC

u/CitizenWolfie

19. "Fireball with soda makes me think you're under 25, you don't yet know your limit, and you very well could end the night throwing up all over the dance floor."

u/rondell_jones

20. "Anything with Malibu: It's probably karaoke night, 'girls night,' or a Bachelorette party."

Bravo

syndicateddream

21. "A double brandy and Coke means you're probably from South Africa...or Wisconsin."

u/Scarlet_Rad

22. "Vodka on the rocks: you've been drinking for long enough tonight to enjoy the nasty burn from watered-down vodka with no mixer."

Columbia Pictures

u/mukkalukka22

23. "Appletini or any other cocktail that ends in -tini says you're away from the kids for the weekend."

Giphy

u/mukkalukka22

24. "Cosmopolitan: You just binge-watched every episode of 'Sex and the City' and you're ordering a Cosmo to be like Carrie Bradshaw."

HBO

u/lqdizzle

25. "Tequila Sunrise: says 'I just turned 21 three weeks ago and on that note, I’d like to black out tonight."

u/Tacos4Tech

26. "Vodka soda with a splash of cranberry juice might as well be called 'the white girl.'"

ABC

u/staapl

27. "If you order an expensive cocktail I'm just waiting for you to start arguing over the price once I give you the check. Next you'll probably say you can make it at home for half the price."

NBC

u/porgporg666·

28. "The person who asks for extra vodka in their drink is also the person who asked why I charged them for extra alcohol once they see the bill."

Bravo

u/Danysco

29. "If you're ordering red wine at a bar you're pretty much telling me that you'd rather be home on your couch right now."

NBC

u/Tacos4Tech

So if you're a bartender reading this, what stereotypes do you associate with common drink orders? Get judgmental in the comments below.