"I'll Assume You're Not Very Nice": Bartenders Are Revealing The Judgements They Assign To Popular Drink Orders

So I rounded up even more judgements about common drink orders — this time from Reddit and from the BuzzFeed community. You might want to keep these in mind before placing your next drink order.
1."Tequila on the rocks with lime: You are a wild party person and you love to tell stories about what said tequila made you do."
2."If you order absinthe, I’m going to assume that you have at least five leather-bound books from the 1800s and maybe like, three friends."
3."Gin & Tonic with cucumber: You're a housewife and your husband didn't notice your new fancy shoes, which made you upset at first, but then you realized it doesn't matter because you're possibly having an affair with the pool boy."
4."The guy who orders a Jack and Coke is just waiting for a good fight in a couple of hours."
5."Moscow Mule: You're just really excited to drink something out of a shiny copper cup."
14."If you order a drink with a funny name off the actual cocktail menu, I'm going to assume you're underage."
15."Whiskey Sour: You're a young guy, in your early to mid '20s, and you used to drink whiskey and coke. You switched to whisky sours because you thought it was more respectable and/or because your friends started to make fun of you. It's as sweet as you can get away with while still being a 'whisky drink' and not a 'drink for chicks.'"