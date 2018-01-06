11 Tried-And-True Practical Goals To Set For Yourself In 2018

Rachel Miller

"Earlier this year, I ordered a second margarita at a lunch outing for a coworker's last day — totally forgetting how strong this restaurant's margs are. Back at my desk, I tried to do some work for a few minutes before whispering, "Go home, BuzzFeed, you're drunk"...to myself. But because I couldn't go home (it was...2 p.m.) I ended up wandering over to the puzzle table my coworkers had set up a few weeks earlier...where I quickly discovered I love doing puzzles. A few weeks later, I bought my first puzzle, and have been a convert ever since.

When I’m working on a puzzle, I feel both very big and very small. It’s difficult not to find pleasure in the act of turning a disorganized pile of fragments into something beautiful and orderly. It’s even better when this doesn’t require any dirt, manual labor, talent, or skill. While I’d be lying if I said that I don’t Snapchat my progress on occasion, I typically shut my laptop and put my phone in Do Not Disturb mode in another room when I’m working on a puzzle. Instead of splitting my attention between tabs and apps, I am building a tiny universe. Lately, I’ve been combining puzzling and podcasts. It’s one of the only ways I can get myself to actually listen to podcasts while I’m at home, and something about the pairing feels delightfully old-fashioned — like, Gee-whiz, all it takes to keep me entertained is a jigsaw puzzle and the radio! But I often don’t even need that; I can work on a puzzle in total silence for hours. Doing puzzles makes me feel like I am healing the parts of my brain that the internet has rotted. Even on days when I don’t make much visible progress, I, at least, always feel a little more whole when I’m done with a session. See a list of great puzzles to try here."

— Rachel W. Miller, Senior Editor