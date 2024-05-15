8. "It was about three years into my job, and I'm about to hit eight years now. I've been with my boyfriend going on 14 years now, but he's a complete narcissist. I was starting to get lonely and feeling unappreciated (the usual), so I started going to happy hour with coworkers. Of course, I was attracted to one of them, but he had a girlfriend, so I pushed the attraction to the back of my mind. One particular happy hour outing was just us. We confessed our mutual attraction and hooked up in the parking lot. We never had intercourse, just A LOT of everything else. We met for happy hours, before work, and during lunches. I even stopped by his house once, but still no sex."

"About eight months after we started, he told me he had a new goal in life: to make me his girlfriend by the end of the year. He was willing to leave his current girlfriend of five years. He was so sure I was going to be his. Don't get me wrong, I LOVED how this man made me feel. It was so different from what my boyfriend gave me at home, but I did not see any type of future with him. It sounds like a jerk thing to say, but he also had his flaws, which I'm not getting into. I slowly started distancing myself. I stopped happy hours and any meet-ups. He got the hint and stopped the invites. He would catch me in the hallways, and we'd always have a quick chat.

About two months later, I found out I was pregnant. This is why I kept reiterating that my coworker and I never had sex. When I told him, he knew it wasn't his and was so HEARTBROKEN. He had to watch me go full-term with my pregnancy. He quit about three months after I came back from maternity leave. He literally got up from his desk, announced, 'There's nothing for me at this place anymore,' and walked out the door. Don't feel too sorry for him. During my pregnancy and maternity leave, he and his girlfriend bought a house and moved in together. He's doing just fine."



—Anonymous