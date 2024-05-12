7. "I (female) had an affair with a woman at work. It was super hot and fun at first. We would make out in my office, after work, and all that. We even had a threesome with a long-term partner of mine. She fed me all this stuff about how much she liked me, how I inspired her to write music, how I had her rethinking her life plan, etc. She lied about EVERYTHING. She said she had a brain tumor and kept notes about people she loved in case she had surgery to remove it and suffered memory loss. Any trauma I told her about had also happened to her, no matter what it was. It turns out she was with someone for seven years and living with him, so she was cheating on him with me. She ALSO had a secret affair going on for years with another coworker (old enough to be our dad), whom she immediately moved in with post-breakup from her live-in partner."

"She was leading on another coworker of ours by flirting with him and making out with him, only to tell me that he was obsessed with her and wouldn't leave her alone. She tried telling everyone I was obsessed and in love with her, but everyone knew that was BS, luckily. I left that job soon after that (for unrelated reasons), and she went on to continue dating the other affair. She cheated on him and immediately got engaged to and pregnant by a new guy.

She drove a wedge between my friends and me. She tried to sabotage my relationships with people she was also lying to, and she went out of her way to talk to and have sex with an ex of mine after I told her about our history. It was a super messy year, and thankfully it's over. I learned my lesson."



—Anonymous