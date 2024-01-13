15. "I was born on May 7, which is 5/7. My partner was born on October 14, which is 10/14, or two times 5/7. Then, our daughter, who was born on Christmas Day 2022, was born at 10:14 p.m.! It also turns out that we knew each other as very young children and sometimes attended Sunday school together, as she and her parents went to the same church as my grandparents. My younger brother got put in time-out in Sunday school once for calling her and her three best friends 'jackass' (he didn't know what it meant), and I was a bridesmaid in two of their weddings! On top of all that, our uncles were friends in high school, and went to a lot of the same parties. We didn't meet until our early 20s, and she was friends with my ex."

"Another coincidence is that my brother and I are exactly two years, two months, and two days apart. Our dog turned 4 on 4/4 in the Chinese zodiac year of the dog. On top of all of that, one of my closest childhood friends is the great-grandson of the pastor who was responsible for bringing my grandfather and his mother over to Canada during the second world war.

Another friend found out just last year that we're actually distant cousins (she's my eighth cousin once removed, eighth cousin directly with my daughter).

Another time, my family was in Disney World and we were talking about some family friends we hadn't seen for years who are known to frequent Disney parks, vacation resorts, and cruise ships. As we were talking about them, I saw a shock of hot pink hair across the walkway. I called out, and it was those family friends! They were on the last four days of their trip, and had the exact same schedule as us for those days!"

—erinkimikoann