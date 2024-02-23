28 Escape Room Fails That Had Employees And Participants Shaking Their Heads In Shame

14. "You get these kinds of people from time to time, but there are people who, no matter how much help you give them, just cannot understand what to do. You get people sometimes where you can straight up tell them, 'Put the code 1234 into the lock that you're holding to unlock it,' and they just will not get it. We have a room where there are backpacks that you find with items inside. In an escape room, if you ever find a bag, usually, the first instinct is to open it. So, I had one team where I told them to check out the backpack in the room, and they just picked the backpack up and then said, 'Now what?' I had to tell them that they're supposed to open it and see what's inside."

"Also, FYI, when we say that we'll be watching your game, we're telling the truth. If you ever go to an escape room, understand that someone is always watching, and they can see absolutely everything that you do and hear everything that you say. I've seen and heard many things that I wish I could forget. Don't be all over your partner to the point where you're borderline having sex in the rooms, and please, don't play an escape room at the same time that you have a phone appointment with your doctor. I learned more intimate information about a woman who is a complete stranger than I ever wanted to know."



—u/LilyWednesday666