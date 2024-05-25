People Are Sharing What Happened To Their Former Bullies, And It's An Absolute Rollercoaster

29. And: "This is a different take, and I might get flack for it, but I was this girl's bully in middle school. I used to flip her off on the bus for some reason. There's no excuse, and I really have no idea what made me do/say mean things to her. Anyway, I felt terrible about it for years, and I finally sent her a (genuinely heartfelt) apology after all this time. I was scared it would open old wounds or appear like I was just trying to appease my guilt, so I had to choose my words carefully. I think it took me a long time to grow up, go to therapy, and reflect on all the years I've been rude to people who didn't deserve it."

"Surprisingly, she accepted my apology and opened up about how the trauma from it carried into her adult life, and she said hearing from me helped things a lot. She didn't blame me since we were kids, but I knew better. I regret what I've done to her. Anyway, I fully support apologizing to people you have bullied, as long as it's for the right reasons and you're prepared to get told to kick rocks. I wish my bullies would apologize; even this late in life, it would mean a lot, but I doubt that'll ever happen."



—u/fossacecak