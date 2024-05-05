33.

And: "The wedding was lovely and perfect. I am told that the reception was lovely and perfect, but I didn't go, as I had a flight to catch. She told me later that she woke up the next morning, saw him lying there, and just couldn't do it. She couldn't imagine spending another day in his company, couldn't imagine his inane friends telling the same stories about peaking in high school, and was disgusted by the thought of being under him with him rutting to satisfaction, then getting off to watch television. She called my sister. I was overseas, so I arranged for my brother to pick her up and drop her at my apartment. I wouldn't be back for another eight weeks, so she was welcome to use it until then. I met her at work when I was back and got all the gossip. A few years later, she found a genuinely good man. The wedding was low-key."