"The groom's mom was suddenly laying down at the base of some steps on the dance floor, screaming bloody murder, yelling, 'My hip, my hip!' Someone called 911 and everyone was falling over each other to see if she was okay...except for her kids and the bride, who were all furiously rolling their eyes at each other. Turns out, this is just one of the many things that she pulls when she isn't being the center of attention. She took her ambulance ride, got her X-rays, and was completely fine, but was very upset that they kept the party going without her instead of canceling out of respect for her injury. Let me tell you, I have never seen someone more stubborn to keep a party going than that bride. She even opened the bar up for the rest of the night since the faker was footing the bill."