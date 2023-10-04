5. "I work at a wine tasting room in southern California, and on one of my slow days, my friends stopped by, and we ended up sitting on the porch and hanging out. At some point, I noticed this really cute guy and made eyes at him. He noticed me and came over with his group of friends. We were all having a good time, and then as I got up to cash people out, he followed me in and asked about my plans afterwards. We exchanged numbers, and he asked if I had a boyfriend, to which I replied no. I asked if he had a girlfriend, and he said no. Later, I met him and his friends at a club, and were having a great time. Conversation seemed to be going way better than I expected for what I deemed was just going to be a hookup. We decide to separate ourselves from the group and head outside. I suggested we go to my place, and he said sure. As we walked to my car, he pulled me into an alleyway, and we started making out and getting hot and heavy."

"I said we should head out and continue this privately, and he said he would like that, but 'someone might get hurt.' At this point, I was confused. He then started to give me super deep, genuine compliments, such as 'you're so amazing and intelligent,' 'theres so much more to you than what meets the eye,' and he told me that I should 'never settle,' and that any guy would be lucky to have me. It threw me off completely because I'd only known him for, like, five hours.

Later the next day, I called my best friend who had been there at my work the night before, and she remembered the guy. She asked for his number, and we used it to get a background on him. We found a Facebook post from, like, four or five years ago announcing his ENGAGEMENT! This man was married, and on top of that, he also had a kid. I was so disgusted and livid. A part of me still wants to tell his wife, but a part of me also doesn't know what to do since he's part of the Army, and the idea of retaliation worries me."



—Anonymous