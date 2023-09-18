Perhaps your boyfriend was in the shower when you noticed his phone blowing up with notifications. You normally never touched his phone, but you decided to peek in case it was an emergency. You saw tons of Facebook notifications, though he told you he didn't have a profile. The notifications were dozens of comments and messages congratulating him on his engagement. You confronted him when he got out of the shower, and that's when you learned he had proposed to his long-distance, longterm girlfriend over the weekend, and you were just his secret sidepiece.