33 Women Shared The Biggest Surprises They Faced Growing Up, And It's Intensely Emotional

26. "I think the biggest surprise is I didn’t have to get married and have children. It’s a fairytale lifestyle. I did fall for it and came to find out the fairytale was actually a nightmare because I also wanted a career. So, now I've found myself, a full-time working mother, living within a government who does not care at all about allowing us to bond with our children during the most important developmental stages of their lives. FMLA gives us three months, which isn’t nearly enough time, and daycare costs are astronomically expensive. I was basically working to pay daycare."

"There's been a lot of surprising and disappointing factors along the way. I really feel that, as a woman in general, we take on the bulk of childbearing and rearing responsibilities and don’t get any recognition for it. The least the government could do is help us bond with our children for a longer period, possibly even allow half-day workdays to get more acclimated to the transition from 'new mother' to 'new working mother.'

I don’t regret having my children, I just regret not being taught this information in school or doing research to find out how much of my life I actually have control over prior to committing to having children. Now, I’ve made sure to let my daughter know the best ways to navigate her life and to make sure she has all the information needed to make a great decision for her future."



—u/Mindless_Analyzing