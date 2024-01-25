2.

"While in college in CA, we had a bar on campus that served beer and wine. Most people would go there in between classes or after a long day. It was finals week and I had just finished my last final of the semester. It was around 10:00 a.m., but I though I deserved a beer, and apparently so did every other student because IT WAS PACKED. As I sat down with my beer, I saw this thing flying at my face from out of nowhere. I didn't move in time, and it smacked me right on my face. It was a cardboard coaster with a number on it and it said, 'Can we go out sometime?' I had no idea who threw it! I was just stuck with some random coaster. I ended up texting this anonymous number and we ended up being together for five years. Always take a chance!"