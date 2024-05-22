21. "In my early 20s, I worked in the food service industry and was a restaurant manager (which I hated). I quickly got to know and became close with the back-of-the-house staff. One cook, in particular, was a good friend, and he later came to me after I'd been working there a few months to see about getting his cousin a job there. I did. When I first met his cousin (who was hired as a cook), it was an INSTANT attraction. I would catch his glances throughout the day and shyly return them. One night, I had to stay super late to close. He and I were the only ones there at 1:00 a.m., as everyone trickled out individually. I finished my work, and so did he; he then asked if I wanted to go outside for a cigarette. I did. We stood there in the parking lot and talked for a while."

"He was 10 years older, married, had kids, and wasn't doing great. But he was probably the most attractive thing I had seen. We made out in the parking lot that night. After that, it was a month of sneaking into the cooler to steal kisses or meeting up at a park and hooking up in my car. I didn't once think about his family or what I was doing.

Then, one day, he told me his wife confronted him and said she didn't have proof, but she knew he was having an affair. It turned out that the whole time we were doing intimate things, he wasn't doing anything with her. I didn't want the drama, and by then, the job was getting to me too much, so I quit. I never saw or spoke to him again."



—Anonymous