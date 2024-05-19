27 Stories Of Secondhand Embarrassment That Are So Brutal, You'll Pull A Muscle From Cringing So Hard

15.

"I went to school for software development. It was a very difficult program with a high failure rate. We were chatting on the first day of the second semester, and a guy I knew from the program chatted with us. Now, in the first semester, he struggled. We all knew he struggled. I was kind of surprised to see him. We talked about grades, and he said, 'Oh wow, you guys saw your grades? How?' Yes, he'd gotten through the semester and never checked his grades. We pulled up the school website, he logged in, and we pointed him to the grades section. He asked, 'What do these Ws mean?' I looked over and saw he got a W in three classes, a grade lower than F. I'm like, 'Uh, that means you can't really be here right now. You should talk to the registrar's office.' He was honestly more confused than anything. He wandered off, and we never saw him again."