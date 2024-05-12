We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the incredible sacrifices their mothers made while raising them. We received many touching anecdotes that honor the strength of so many mothers. Here's what people shared:
1. "My parents divorced when I was still a toddler. Some of my earliest memories are of my dad saying mean things about my mom. My mom never retaliated or said nasty things about him. She just explained he was furious and hurt by their divorce (even though that was his fault, too). She wanted us to have our father and didn't want us to feel caught in the middle. Now it's 30 years later, my dad is still a miserable bastard, and my mom is my best friend."
2. "When I was 12, I had a morning paper route that required me to get up at 3:30 a.m. I would deliver my papers, then go home and sleep for an hour before school. One night, my bike was stolen. Without missing a beat, my mom drove me on my route that December until we could afford a new bike. She would come home, then get ready and go to work. She quickly learned my route. On Christmas morning, she told me to stay in bed and went to deliver the papers that day as a gift to me. I'm in my 60s now, but I will never forget her great sacrifices for me."
—Anonymous
3. "Most of her clothes were secondhand, but my sister and I had generous clothing allowances. Also, my parents paid for our university."
4. "My mom worked tirelessly throughout my childhood to give my sister and me more than she had. My sister has a rare metabolic bone disorder, which required her to be under intensive care in a clinical trial for almost two decades. My mom would take time off of work to be with her during those weeks each year and devote every day to making sure my sister received the best medical care available. My sister is attending med school this year, and my mom will financially support her. She's an incredible woman."
—Anonymous
5. "I didn't know until I was an adult just what my mother went through to support my sister and me for years. When we were toddlers, she attended community college while we were in daycare. At night, she worked as a bartender. I think she only slept when we napped. A few years later, she managed to get hired at Exxon out of hundreds who applied. She was one of the few women working at the refinery in 1980. My mother was tiny. She was barely 5' and a little over 100 pounds. As an operator, she did the same job as the men at the plant. She had to wear heavy fire retardant coveralls and a massive tool belt. Inspecting her area of the plant, she was responsible for climbing the towers in the refinery every shift, most of them between six and 12 stories. She worked 12-hour shifts for four days in a row."
"She had to work in freezing temperatures and triple-digit heat. Not only did that physically take its toll on her, but mentally, the alternating shifts made it hard for her to function over the long term. Only years later, from her friends, did I hear about how she had to work outside in tropical storms and hurricanes and about how the physical exertion and heat would regularly cause her to vomit. The worst part to hear for me was how upset her male coworkers felt about her doing the same job, so much so that they threatened her physically and would leave her to accomplish tasks all by herself that required two people.
She didn't complain. She didn't complain at work or at home. I think back on myself as a child, how I didn't appreciate what she did, and how she suffered for me. I regret just about every complaint I ever made to her. I wasn't a horrible kid. I didn't know what being a mother meant then, but I do now. I wish I had known so I could have thanked her and ensured she felt appreciated. But I do know how much she loved me."
—Anonymous
6. "My mom made a tradition of cooking our favorite dinner every birthday. Whatever we requested, she would make. As a child, I don’t think I really ever realized how poor we were because my mom never showed it. She gave us the life we wanted the best way we could. One birthday, I requested filet mignon (I heard it on TV, and it sounded fancy), and my mom said of course! No if, ands, or buts. In the weeks leading up to my birthday, she worked extra hours and even got a part-time job. I didn’t know it then, but she was trying to make enough to make the dinner, not just for me but for all my siblings, and still have enough money left over for everything else."
"I didn't know how expensive steak, let alone filet mignon, was until I got older, and I understand now why she had to do all that to afford it. Now, when I look at that memory, I'm more appreciative of her than ever because she always did her best to make her children happy, even if it meant putting herself last. Thank you, mommy. I'll never forget you."
—Anonymous
7. "Her reputation. In Indian culture, women aren't supposed to get divorced, no matter how bad the abuse is. She gave it all up so she could raise us safely away from physical and sexual abuse. I am forever grateful that she did."
—Anonymous
8. "I was in first grade in the early '60s, and my siblings and I would walk to school and walk home for lunch. The weather had changed just before lunchtime one day, and it was pouring rain. I looked out my classroom window, and my mom was there in her brown coat. In one hand, she held her purple umbrella to keep her dry, and in the other, she held three paper lunch bags: one for me, one for my sister, and one for my brother. She didn't want us walking home in the rain. I'll never forget it."
—Anonymous
9. "My mom has been there for me in ways no one else has ever been. She has been a constant when it comes to love, support, being a good role model, cooking wonderful meals, etc. However, the sacrifices my mom made after becoming a single parent stand out the most in my mind. She taught summer school to make ends meet and to help me pay for my college tuition. There were times when she went without to ensure I had what I needed to be successful. Later, when I graduated from college with student loans, my mom insisted on making monthly payments until they were paid. I had a job and could have made the payments, but she did not want me to begin my adult life or a marriage with debt. My mom sacrificed the possibility of finding love a second time by prioritizing the care and needs of my sister and me so we could pursue our own dreams and future. For this, I am grateful beyond words or deeds."
—Anonymous
10. "She sold her car for my elementary school tuition. She always had to find alternative ways to get to work."
11. "She gave up her career to be a stay-at-home mom and raise us. As a kid, I was always a little jealous that she could never volunteer for class field trips because she was taking care of my siblings. Now I know what an incredible, hard-working person she is."
—Anonymous
12. "Other than my oldest sibling, all five (and a miscarriage) of us were born out of wedlock. I was the youngest, a premie, and the doctor said, 'Don't get attached.' My mom chose to keep us all, even though it was VERY tough. My delivery doctor and his wife were childless and offered to adopt me, to which my mom said no. Life got much tougher after that. I was a baby with high support needs; both my brothers were hospitalized, and one of them died before I was 3 years old. I am the only one with children living in the same small town where my mom lived. I felt that was one reason for my survival: that my mom could finally enjoy grandchildren at a happier, more comfortable time in her life."
13. "My mom said separating from my dad was a NIGHTMARE. He was a cheater, and when she was finally ready to move on, he wasn't. He would beg and plead and basically stalk her. I remember moving across town, and later, I learned she was trying to get peace. For years after the move, he made nothing easy for her. But she taught us to love and respect him. She NEVER said anything bad about him in our presence. As we got older and time passed, he matured and became such a wonderful dad. We never knew of their turbulent relationship. She handled it well. He eventually remarried and became a supportive, reliable, caring father and a WONDERFUL grandfather. I'm sure that was hard to manage emotionally. Today, my dad is such a significant part of my life. I'm glad my mom skipped the 'daddy bashing' and allowed us to develop our own relationship with him."
—Anonymous
14. "I could go on forever! My dad left while my mom was pregnant and planning to attend school to become a doctor. I came along, and she was alone, so she moved back in with her mom and started working AND attending school full-time. She became a teacher instead of a doctor to have nights and summers with me. I didn't realize until I was older how much she must have struggled. She never let me see any exhaustion, frustration, or despair. I couldn't do it if I were in her shoes. I appreciate her hard work so much!"
15. "She got the person abusing me and my siblings arrested and sentenced to over a decade in prison. She didn't hesitate to report our dad, effectively ending her marriage and becoming a single mom of four. All of this happened barely a month after my sisters survived Columbine. There was never a question about what it meant for her future. She jumped into action immediately to protect us."
16. "When I was 13 and came home from school after a rough day, I snapped at my mother when she asked me a question. I apologized, and she said, 'Don't worry, I'd much rather you do that to me because I love you instead of someone who doesn't know or understand you.' I was taught a valuable lesson at her expense, and from that moment on, I became acutely aware of how words can have consequences and tried to always think before speaking, ESPECIALLY to loved ones."
—Anonymous
17. "When I was 4, my cousins were going on a Disney cruise with our grandmother. My mom found out about it and asked my aunt and cousins not to tell me because she is very claustrophobic. She freaks out even thinking about elevators — that's how claustrophobic she is. After my mom asked them not to tell me, literally the next day, my cousins asked me if I wanted to go. My mother, being the amazing person she is, didn't want me to miss out, so she took me on the cruise. She took me on the cruise and ensured I never knew how much she hated the trip. She also found a bunch of Peter Pan plushies for me. I will never forget that core memory and how she set aside her fears for my happiness."
—Anonymous
18. "When I was a kid, money was tight, but my mom ensured I never knew. I found out in my late 20s that she wore shoes with holes in the soles so I could have new sneakers for school each year."
—Anonymous
19. "Her biggest sacrifice was bringing my sister and me to the United States. She was on her own with $500 in her pocket. We have all lived wonderful and successful lives here. I'm very grateful for her bravery."
—Anonymous
20. "When she was six months pregnant with my younger brother, my mom left her abusive husband and moved back in with her parents. They were judgmental and hateful towards us. I was illegitimate. That was a huge sin for them. She also went to work in a factory to provide us with health insurance. There were no social programs in place then. We would have been much better off financially if she had rented a place in the town she worked in. She felt WE would be better off with our grandparents. We would not have been. I certainly would not have been. She paid her mother for childcare. She also paid every household bill except for propane and property taxes. She bought groceries and clothed us. She did not graduate high school or get a GED. She was 33 when I was born. She was not a teenager when this happened. She could have made more money doing a few different jobs, but none offered health insurance."
"She always did what she thought was best for us. Sometimes, she was wrong, but I always knew she loved me and my brother. That was never in doubt."
—Anonymous
21. "My mom is my superhero. She raised my brother and me without child support and a crappy job. We always had a roof over our heads and food on the table. She somehow managed to be fully involved with each of us. She helped with our homework, attended school performances or awards, and even planned little picnics. She eventually went on to earn two separate degrees and marry a wonderful man. I still don't know how she persevered, but I am truly thankful for everything."
—Anonymous
22. "It's more what she refused to sacrifice and the things she had to sacrifice to stand her ground. When my parents got married, my mom had a condition that they would ALWAYS have health insurance, with or without income. There were rough times. Dad had insurance through his medical school, but they had to pay out of pocket for anyone else. It was hard since I was little, and we had no income. We were on food stamps because my mom refused to give up health insurance. Then, my little brother was born and got viral meningitis at two weeks. The insurance paid $65,000 for that. I don't know how much my parents had to pay, but with no income, a newborn, and a toddler, we would NOT have made it."
—Anonymous
23. And: "My mom gave up her career to have me and stay home with me when I was little. When she returned to work, she became a preschool teacher so we'd have the same schedule while I was in school. She spent countless hours in the car taking me to and from voice lessons, piano lessons, rehearsals, Girl Scout meetings, friends' houses, and much more. She always put my schedule above her own, and I had a very busy, joyful, and fulfilling childhood as a result."
—Hannah Dobrogosz
Shoutout to all the moms who have made incredible sacrifices to provide for their kids. You are superheroes. Thank you. ❤️ If you'd like to share a story about your mom, you're invited to do so in the comments.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.