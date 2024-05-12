5. "I didn't know until I was an adult just what my mother went through to support my sister and me for years. When we were toddlers, she attended community college while we were in daycare. At night, she worked as a bartender. I think she only slept when we napped. A few years later, she managed to get hired at Exxon out of hundreds who applied. She was one of the few women working at the refinery in 1980. My mother was tiny. She was barely 5' and a little over 100 pounds. As an operator, she did the same job as the men at the plant. She had to wear heavy fire retardant coveralls and a massive tool belt. Inspecting her area of the plant, she was responsible for climbing the towers in the refinery every shift, most of them between six and 12 stories. She worked 12-hour shifts for four days in a row."

"She had to work in freezing temperatures and triple-digit heat. Not only did that physically take its toll on her, but mentally, the alternating shifts made it hard for her to function over the long term. Only years later, from her friends, did I hear about how she had to work outside in tropical storms and hurricanes and about how the physical exertion and heat would regularly cause her to vomit. The worst part to hear for me was how upset her male coworkers felt about her doing the same job, so much so that they threatened her physically and would leave her to accomplish tasks all by herself that required two people.

She didn't complain. She didn't complain at work or at home. I think back on myself as a child, how I didn't appreciate what she did, and how she suffered for me. I regret just about every complaint I ever made to her. I wasn't a horrible kid. I didn't know what being a mother meant then, but I do now. I wish I had known so I could have thanked her and ensured she felt appreciated. But I do know how much she loved me."



—Anonymous