27.

"This is actually a story about a friend-of-a-friend who was cheated on by her husband. She found out when he was buying extra Christmas presents using their credit card. She found out that he'd been buying some early-20s girl in another state (they're in their early 50s, btw) clothes for raves and other stuff. We signed the husband up for Scientology emails/newsletters since they famously will not stop sending you information once they have your contact info. We found out the girl's Instagram was public and had her email in the bio, so we signed her up, too, which I do regret slightly because the husband was the cheater. Shortly after, the girl made her profile private and took her email out of her bio. The cheating husband has been kicked to the curb, and the friend-of-a-friend only has contact with him when they need to discuss their two teenage daughters."