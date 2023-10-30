"Conversely, if it's TOO quiet. Like, not only if the sound system is way too low, but if the customers are also weirdly quiet (barely having conversations, just sort of sitting there) and the atmosphere seems almost stifling. A couple of years ago, we walked into a gastropub in Scotland just like this — very low music, the room was half-full (and this was at peak lunch time), and everyone who was there were just sitting, looking sullen, barely speaking, waiting for their food. Just really odd vibes. After five minutes of sitting at the bar trying to get the attention of staff (who were all standing around looking at their phones), we left and went to a definitely *not fancy* cafe down the block that was the absolute opposite. People just seemed happy to be there, staff were attentive, and the vibe was really welcoming."

—u/Good_Difference_2837

