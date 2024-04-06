"That's what I was going to say! It totally saves on toilet paper, plus it's way cleaner. So, it's kind of a gross comparison, but I always ask skeptical people: 'Well, when you're cleaning mashed potatoes off your dinner plate, do you just take a dry towel, wipe it off, and call it clean?' I've convinced at least four other people to get bidets."



—u/loveintheyoop

"I have been using a $35 one from Amazon for several years, and it's the best thing ever. I'm always nicely clean. Also, it was a huge bonus when we had that pandemic-related toilet paper shortage!"



—u/oregonchick