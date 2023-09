24 Times Regular People Saw Celebs "In The Wild" And Walked Away Loving Them Even More

4.

"A few weeks ago, I was up in Seattle for the Taylor Swift concert, and my sister, friends, and I ran into Haim on a street corner the night before the first show. We went up to talk to them and they were incredibly kind. They offered to get a photo with us and stood there talking to my group for about 10 minutes, and they probably would've kept talking if other fans hadn't come up to take pictures. My little sister had the most hilarious conversation with Este about men who love to bike. She even gave me a hug once she found out we were sisters and said, 'We love sisters here.' We also got to give them their first friendship bracelets from the tour! Overall, by far the greatest celebrity interaction I've had."