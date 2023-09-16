24 Times Regular People Saw Celebs "In The Wild" And Walked Away Loving Them Even More

11. "I met Tom Felton at a comic con. I had previously read his book, Beyond the Wand, and could tell he was a genuine guy. I had signed up for a photo op. If you've ever done a photo op at a comic con, you know they herd you in and out like cattle, and you barely have time to speak to them. I also got word he hadn't eaten all day and didn't take any breaks so he could meet all of his fans. You could tell he really wanted to have a conversation with people, rather than a 'hi and bye.' Most people before me barely looked at him because it was such a fast interaction!"

"When I approached Tom, I looked him right in the eye and said an enthusiastic, 'Hi!' He looked me in the eye too and immediately smiled. He said, 'You seem so friendly!' He pulled me in real tight for our photo op. I'll never forget how friendly he was, and he didn't seem exhausted at all when meeting hundreds of people after not eating all day."



—sydneyromano1031

