22.

"I was hired in with an agreement that I'd be paid X amount. I received my first paycheck, and it was two dollars an hour less than agreed on. I went to the boss to fix what must've been an accidental mistake, and he told me, 'Yeah, I couldn't get the big guy (the owner) to agree to that. I'll try working on him sometime down the road.' I immediately walked outside and pulled my truck around to the garage door, wheeled my tool box over, and started loading it up. Half an hour later, I was out of there. After I got home, he called me and told me to come back Monday because he got the 'big guy' to agree. I told him since he already tried to screw me, unless the big guy added another five dollars an hour, I would be taking my talents elsewhere. He said he couldn't do that. I told him he wouldn't be seeing me Monday then."