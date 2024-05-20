4.

"My first husband hid several ex-wives (who thought they were current wives but divorced on paper for financial reasons), a 'current' wife, and multiple girlfriends, all while married to me. He also had a wife in his home country, several other kids in three countries, many bank accounts, and a mountain of debt. He lied about his jail time for fraud and theft, including doing a stint of several months for stealing from his employer (who fired him). He did this while married to me, and he told me he was back in his home country visiting his sick mother. He also had several social security numbers and identities he was using; the date of birth he gave me wasn't correct (his uncle accidentally spilled those beans), and the FBI was after him. He screwed over financial partners in Miami, and they were out for blood. His brother's kids were actually his because he'd had sex with his sister-in-law."