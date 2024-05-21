I think we can all agree that parenting groups are a little out of control these days. They are filled with oversharing, questionable requests, and unqualified advice. Some parents even use these groups instead of visiting a doctor (including during emergencies). It's genuinely troubling. Here are some parents who were more interested in receiving advice from Facebook randos than professional doctors:
1.This person who is seeking prayers when they should be seeking medical intervention:
2.This person who, while mid-birth, would love your advice on how to stop their contractions:
3.This parent who doubts their doctor but is willing to trust internet strangers:
4.This parent who would benefit from some medical pamphlets:
5.This expecting parent who doesn't understand genetics at all:
6.This parent who isn't sure if their son's mysterious bleeding is serious:
7.This person who should NOT be taking matters into their own hands:
8.This parent who needs to log off and call a doctor:
9.This parent who won't stop challenging their pediatrician:
10.This person who should consult Google, or literally any doctor:
11.This mama who mayyyy have something else going on:
12.This anti-vax ask:
13.This parent who wants a bunch of randos to weigh in on their son's dangerous injury:
14.This person who is simply sharing tooooooo much on Facebook:
15.This parent who got advice from doctors, then turned to Facebook to get different advice:
16.This parent who is certain that hanging eggs around a baby helps with teething:
17.This absolute mess that I can't even begin to unpack:
18.This person who ignored their dentist and turned to oregano oil:
19.This person who, and I cannot stress this enough, needs to log off and speak to a PROFESSIONAL:
20.This person who fully acknowledged their ignorance and then continued to choose ignorance anyway:
21.This person whose post really shocked me:
22.This parent who is reacting far too casually about something scary happening to their toddler: