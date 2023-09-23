42. Finally: "I was seeing this older guy, and he was amazing, kind, funny, and he took care of me. He had two kids, I had one, and his youngest and my child were the same age and were friends. He and I kept things secret because of the kids...or so I thought. Come to find out, one night when we were parked in his car, under the stars talking about life, that he had a girlfriend! It accidentally came up in conversation. He had been taking care of his cousin's daughter, and he was trying to adopt her. While we were talking about that, he let it slip that his girlfriend was adopting her with him! I never knew he was with someone else, or that she was living at his house and adopting a little girl with him!!! I had been to his house SEVERAL times and knew nothing of her. I was devastated! It truly broke my heart because I thought we had something special. He ended up marrying the girlfriend, and they adopted the little girl, and later, her brother."

"They divorced a few year later, and he came crawling back, telling me how much he missed me, how that was the biggest mistake of his life, and how he should’ve been with me and adopted the babies with me. Over the course of 12 years, we’ve been on and off. He’s been married, like, two other times. Most recently, he told me he wanted to finally have a real relationship with me, and then two days later, a girl tagged him in a Facebook post showing her engagement ring and talking about how lucky she was to have found such an amazing man. Needless to say, I’m done with that mess. I now pronounce you blocked and deleted!"



—Anonymous

