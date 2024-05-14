Needless to say, I have a lot of strong opinions about food! Some of those opinions are perfectly mainstream and widely shared, but some, I've been told, are more "controversial." I decided to list some of my hot takes and provide context as to why my feelings are so strong. If you hate me by the end of this, I'm so sorry! Let's get into it:
1.Sweet potato fries are trash 99% of the time.
2.Cool Ranch Doritos are the worst Dorito flavor.
3.Circus Peanuts are a delicious candy. I don't care what anyone says.
4.And while we're on the subject of banana-flavored candy, banana Runts are the BEST Runts.
5.Dipping french fries in mayo is awesome (I will dip my fries in anything, actually).
6.TUMS are tastier than most hard candies.
7.Creamy foods like potato salad, chicken salad, macaroni salad, deviled eggs, etc. are HEAVEN-SENT.
8.Runny eggs (fried, poached, over easy) are the best eggs.
9.Pickles are hands down one of the best foods ever invented.
10.Shredded iceberg lettuce is confusingly delicious and adds so much to a sandwich.
11.Heath Bars are the best chocolate bars.
12.Tea > Coffee
13.I'd rather have a greasy, fast-food smash burger than some fancy, high-quality, bistro burger.
14.Extra Toasty Cheez-Its are heinous. Regular Cheez-Its are divine.
15.There's a time and a place for processed cheese.
16.All bottled salad dressings kind of suck.
17.Sour candy is deeply overrated.
18.I would choose cookies over cake any day of the week.
19.If you don't like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, it's just because you don't know how to prepare them. They're delicious.
20.Tofu is amazing!
21.And, if you can eat breakfast for dinner, you can eat dinner for breakfast. Food doesn't need a specific time of the day to be acceptable. Eat what you want when you want.
Well, there ya have it. Obviously, my opinions are not the word of god. Agree or disagree at your own leisure, but I'm firm in my beliefs! And now that I've told you my "controversial" food takes, I'm dying to hear yours! Please fill the comments with all your food-related opinions!