People Are Sharing The Most Bizarre Things They've Ever Seen In Someone Else's Home, And Color Me Curious

11. "Years ago, my friend’s girlfriend’s family lived in an enormous old farm house. They pretty much just lived on the ground floor and it was nice, but the rest was Grapes of Wrath. We were in the basement a lot because there was all kinds of old, neat stuff down there. We moved a set of old stadium lights and found a door behind it that nobody knew about. We opened it, and behind it was a 1923 Rickenbacker automobile. It was covered in dust, but it appeared to be in fine shape."

"We told her parents, and they didn’t believe us until we showed them. They called a local expert who came out and appraised it. Apparently, it was 1 of 50 of that particular model made. He made a deal with them to fix it up and sell it and split the sale down the middle, and they agreed. It went at auction for $225k, which was good money in the late '90s. They used the money to pay for their daughter’s college and fix up the rest of the house, and in doing so, they found tons of other weird stuff to sell, like OG Pachinko machines, scrimshaw, and Japanese WWII army supplies."



—u/SpaceForceAwakens