3.

"Years ago, I accidentally saw the dad of the family I babysat for stark naked. He was showering in their downstairs bathroom because they were renovating their upstairs bathroom. He forgot a towel and didn't know his wife had let me in. Thinking the only person awake in the house was his wife (the kids were napping), he came out and headed for the stairs and their room — in full view of where I had just come in. It was awkward for both of us, but thank god this family had wanted a babysitter with a degree, so I was an adult in my 20s and not some teenager. It was still fairly common then for a family's babysitter to be their neighbor's high schooler, which...oof. It's weird to be thankful you're the one getting flashed, but the alternative could've been much worse for him. He got dressed, came back down, and we pretended it didn't happen."