22.

"Something I was told before getting married is to ask yourself: 'Do I want to be loved by this person for the rest of my life, or do I want to love this person for the rest of my life?' You both should have the mindset of wanting to love each other. Choose to love one another, even when you don't have the warm, fuzzy feelings. Love is action. Five years in, and I want to love him in the fullest way possible every day. That means making dinner for him at the end of a long day. For him, that means working long days in construction to provide for our family so that I can be a stay-at-home mom. It means back rubs. It means helping me shower while in preterm labor with our first child. It means doing the laundry so that he can have his favorite shorts when he gets home. It means reading to each other. It means loving each other during depression, illness, recovery from addiction, everyday faults, and catastrophic failures."