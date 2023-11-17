Skip To Content
    Pardon My Obnoxious Laugh, But These 37 Signs Are So Hilarious, I Actually Can't Contain Myself

    Here's your sign to have a laugh today!

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This sign that assures you crime is totally cool after 6:00 p.m.:

    &quot;No crime 8am - 6pm&quot;
    u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

    You can have a crime spree aalllll night, if you want!

    2. This sign that devolves into a bit of madness:

    &quot;NO Penguins&quot;
    u/cuteAlessia / Via reddit.com

    What did the penguins ever do to you??!

    3. This helpful tip:

    &quot;Not for your butt&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    Safety first!!

    4. This sign that just wasted a tiiiiny bit of your time:

    &quot;Thank you for reading this sign&quot;
    u/gLiTcHyN0ObZ / Via reddit.com

    ...Okay??? And then what? What did any of us gain from this?

    5. This sign that casually mentions a demon, nbd:

    we are short staffed please be patient with the staff that did show up there is a demon in the fridge no one wants to work anymore
    u/Atmosphere_Training

    Hmm, personally, I want to hear more about this demon.

    6. This truly eloquent sign:

    traffic sign says peepee poopoo
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    Here's hoping that sign wasn't supposed to be alerting drivers of any major detours or anything.

    7. This sign that raises more questions than it answers:

    sign by a tree that says please dont, thank you
    u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

    PLEASE Don't. PLEASE!!!! Don't. Thank you.

    8. This incredible marketing:

    &quot;Show us your crack&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    Context is truly important here.

    9. This cheeky sign:

    is buttcheeks one word or should i spread them apart
    u/Xx151proofxX / Via reddit.com

    Points for creativity, I guess!

    10. This very practical sign:

    &quot;If life shuts a door, open it again. It&#x27;s a door. That&#x27;s how they work&quot;
    u/sanders_lara / Via reddit.com

    Useful lesson, thanks!

    11. This notice that could've gone unnoticed:

    if you notice this notice you will notice that tis notice is not worth noticing
    u/BadStriking4786 / Via reddit.com

    To the creator of this sign: Was it worth it?

    12. This helpful sign:

    if you die whilst waiting to see the doctor please cancel your appointment
    u/Express_Squash9940 / Via reddit.com

    Sorry, I died. Go ahead and cancel my 2:00 p.m. Thanks so much.

    13. This goose warning sign that looks pretty serious:

    level 5 goose warning
    u/padmanabhapillai / Via reddit.com

    Level 5 sounds pretty concerning!! Take cover!!!

    14. This incredibly blunt sign:

    do not enter the pool if you are ill with diarrhea
    u/TurtlesTurnMeOn / Via reddit.com

    I mean, I'm with the sign on this one. Please keep your poopy butt out of the pool.

    15. This very smart sign:

    &quot;Raise your right foot&quot;
    u/Grand_Definintion_730 / Via reddit.com

    I see what you did there.

    16. The signs on these bins that are perhaps promoting the wrong message:

    every child garbage matters recylce
    u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

    "Every child garbage. Matters recycle." Those are wise words to live by.

    17. This sign that's prepared for all potential scenarios:

    &quot;No Up-Close Street Magic&quot;
    u/gorgoboule / Via reddit.com

    No drum circles? No Keith? No raccoons in a trench coat? Sounds boring to me.

    18. This sign that means business:

    graphic of a person with explosive diarrhea
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    I mean, fair. That is a major no-no. But, the "yes" side looks like a no-no, too.

    19. This nutty sign:

    closed, squirrel in building
    u/lilmonkey40mk / Via reddit.com

    Gotcha! No followup questions at this time. 

    20. This sign that'll give you a headache:

    notice this is the back door the front door is around the back
    u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

    Language is so arbitrary. 

    21. This sign that just invites chaos:

    school free drug zone
    u/CanadianBallMapper / Via reddit.com

    PARTYYYYYYYYY.

    22. This sign that would benefit from better spacing or punctuation:

    trash empolyees only
    u/Aatlatlatla / Via reddit.com

    Good employees must keep out!

    23. This hopefully satirical sign:

    &quot;Unattended children will be captured and used for medical experiments.&quot;
    u/yourdoggoismine / Via reddit.com

    It's giving Stranger Things.

    24. This unusual demand:

    quiet have a wednesday
    u/_Goodrandom / Via reddit.com

    "QUIET!!!!!" But also, "Have a Wednesday. 🤗"

    25. This educational sign:

    if you are not a fly please do not trigger the flytraps as this will cause them to digest themselves and eventually die
    u/anaqyk / Via reddit.com

    If you are a fly, do not read this!!!

    26. This funny sign that would make me less mad about the inconvenience:

    &quot;Please use the lift&quot;
    u/tyw7 / Via reddit.com

    At least they have a sense of humor about it. 

    27. This sign that definitely has a wild backstory:

    Any conversation you have in this corner echoes strongly into Room 2037.&quot;
    u/LongjumpingCan4817 / Via reddit.com

    Dying to know what prompted this sign. 

    28. This iconic plaque:

    &quot;I&#x27;m not dead yet, just self centred&quot;
    u/padmanabhapillai / Via reddit.com

    Iconic behavior. 

    29. This sign that raises a good point:

    &quot;Before we work on artificial intelligence, why don&#x27;t we do something about natural stupidity?&quot;
    u/zentient9 / Via reddit.com

    This sign didn't come to play.

    30. This very direct sign:

    for baby changing not baby making
    u/GiuliaPayne_ / Via reddit.com

    Someone gave them a reason to put this sign up, and I just hate that.

    31. This sign that's giving some mixed signals:

    &quot;CLOSED come in&quot;
    u/Due_Young_1204 / Via reddit.com

    Sooo, which is it??? What's it gonna be???

    32. This sign that's more like a word puzzle:

    &quot;Every You Give Zoom More Idea&quot;
    u/mirest / Via reddit.com

    "Every you give zoom more idea." 

    33. This confusing message for a stop sign:

    kindness starts here, written in a stop sign
    u/theGinjaWarrior / Via reddit.com

    Surely there are other sign shapes and colors that could convey this message better, no???

    34. This sign that the geese can totally read:

    &quot;NO geese&quot;
    u/FilthyRichCliche / Via reddit.com

    Who was this sign made for exactly???

    35. This notice that's just a *little* too real:

    &quot;I still work but the light in me has gone&quot;
    u/fork_on_the_floor2 / Via reddit.com

    Same, girl. 

    36. This creative sign made by people tired of wiping up strangers' pee:

    &quot;Those with shorter barrels or low muzzle velocity please engage target at a closer range&quot;
    u/Engetarist / Via reddit.com

    Stop peeing on the floor!!!!!

    37. And, this sign that beautifully sums up exactly what this fickle weather has been like:

    &quot;It&#x27;s like winter is really mad and keeps storming out of the room and then coming back yelling, &#x27;And another thing!&#x27;&quot;
    u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

    This weather is just like me fr. 

    H/T: r/funnysigns, r/CrappyDesign, r/funny