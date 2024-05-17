8. "Spices. Every guy I dated with an assortment of spices knew how to cook, cooked at home, didn't eat takeout all the time, and didn't expect me to do all the cooking. It was an equitable split. Meanwhile, the man I married has MANY positive qualities, but when I dated him, he owned a salt shaker and a jar of Morton's Seasoning Salt. That was a sign that going forward, this man hated cooking at home (even though he owned all the pots and pans), that he'd spend a lot of money on takeout (multiple times a day), and that when we moved in together, he'd expect me to cook all the meals."

"I married him because he makes up for it in many other ways (he does the cleaning and laundry, plus he's funny and cute). But every time I ask if he can help make dinner and he offers to use Doordash for food instead, I think of that lonely jar of seasoning salt."



—u/Hereibe