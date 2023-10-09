18 Halloween Fails That Made Me Throw My Head Back And Cackle Like A Witch

1.
This Halloween Yoda who needs to hold his pumpkin differently:
2.
This ghost who is for sure giving you the finger:
4.
This incredibly misleading decoration:
5.
This skeleton with a mixed-up midriff:
6.
This costume that says cat SUIT, not the other thing 💩:
7.
This unfortunate decoration choice for an old folks home:
8.
This poor attempt at making a "Boo!" sign:
9.
This sign that clearly didn't even try:
10.
This costume that might just be scarier than Pennywise himself:
11.
This scary spelling error:
12.
These skeletal socks with two right feet:
13.
This bonkers blanket design:
14.
This spooky sign that seems to have misspelled candy:
16.
This catfishing candy:
18.
Finally, this sign that's just happy to be here: