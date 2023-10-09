    18 Halloween Fails That Made Me Throw My Head Back And Cackle Like A Witch

    I'm laughing so hard, it's scary!!

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    by Hannah Dobrogosz

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This Halloween Yoda who needs to hold his pumpkin differently:

    pumpkin stem sticking out in the crotch area
    u/eldritch_cleaver / Via reddit.com

    2. This ghost who is for sure giving you the finger:

    ghost illustration that looks like it&#x27;s flipping you off
    u/Argonian11 / Via reddit.com

    3. This wild warning:

    sign mistakingly reads, enter you if dare
    u/k2yip / Via reddit.com

    4. This incredibly misleading decoration:

    police tape over the bathroom door
    u/MemorableKidsMoments / Via reddit.com

    5. This skeleton with a mixed-up midriff:

    skeletons lungs are put where the pelvis is
    u/hydrohamster / Via reddit.com

    6. This costume that says cat SUIT, not the other thing 💩:

    looks like it says cat shit
    u/DefaultFrontPageSux / Via reddit.com

    7. This unfortunate decoration choice for an old folks home:

    walls covered with a scene from a cemetery
    u/5_Frog_Margin / Via reddit.com

    8. This poor attempt at making a "Boo!" sign:

    looks like it says bod
    u/roof_baby / Via reddit.com

    9. This sign that clearly didn't even try:

    signs read rewabe
    u/Keykatriz / Via reddit.com

    10. This costume that might just be scarier than Pennywise himself:

    creepy clown costume
    u/Scoutingtn / Via reddit.com

    11. This scary spelling error:

    happy hallaween
    u/neverbetter94 / Via reddit.com

    12. These skeletal socks with two right feet:

    u/weareallindanger / Via reddit.com

    13. This bonkers blanket design:

    reads happy halloween in a very confusing manner
    u/mishutu / Via reddit.com

    14. This spooky sign that seems to have misspelled candy:

    cdndy instead of candy
    u/Madeinbrasil00 / Via reddit.com

    15. This terrific typo:

    its just a bunch of houcs poucs
    u/SchmancySpanks / Via reddit.com

    16. This catfishing candy:

    a fake eye doesn&#x27;t have the eye actually stitched onto the fabric
    u/Kalsifur / Via reddit.com

    17. This "srooky" sign:

    misspelled sign
    u/CountVulvula / Via reddit.com

    18. Finally, this sign that's just happy to be here:

    sign just says happy
    u/ViolentOstrich / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/CrappyDesign, r/funnysigns, r/halloween