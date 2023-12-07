Skip To Content
    I Can't Stop Laughing At These Chaotic Christmas Food Fails

    Not everyone was born to host for the holidays, and that's okay!

    Hannah Dobrogosz
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This terrifying teddy bear turkey:

    raw turkey shaped into a teddy bear
    u/Detachedjones61 / Via reddit.com

    "And on some disgusting pavement too. It looks like a mid-'90s album cover."

    u/B3eenthehedges

    2. These "candle" Christmas cookies:

    they look like dicks
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    "I'm not an expert, but I'm pretty sure those are dicks."

    u/NIGHTMARE_r

    3. This marzipan baby Jesus:

    naked looking baby
    u/alessiejaa / Via reddit.com

    "Looks like something gave birth on your cake, sir."

    u/thisismylastaccount_

    4. This freaky Frosty:

    A snowman made out of frosting
    u/TheSkippingStones / Via reddit.com

    "What the hell is this abomination?"

    u/Pass_go2

    5. These cheesecake anuses:

    Deflated cupcakes
    u/ImFromMarsTo / Via reddit.com

    "Didn’t even bother to wipe them."

    u/skc132

    6. This Christmas pudding:

    looks like poop in a cloth
    u/Ntony / Via reddit.com

    "Looks like an IBS attack..."

    u/Kakep0p

    7. These cookies that didn't turn out as planned:

    Christmas cookies
    u/iia / Via reddit.com

    "They do look bloody delicious."

    u/RogueScholar

    8. This chicken cutlet Christmas tree:

    A Christmas tree made of chicken cutlets
    u/LaurenEP / Via reddit.com

    "The jug of Pinot Grigio really ties the whole thing together."

    u/Samen28

    9. This Christmas creature:

    caterpillar-like shaped snack
    u/SepirizFG / Via reddit.com

    "Call an exterminator."

    u/AmazingGrace_00

    10. These happy, albeit crappy, desserts:

    Christmas desserts
    u/MsBluffy / Via reddit.com

    "Thus the angel spoke: 'And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.' —Luke 2:10

    Well, now we know why they were afraid."

    u/valentine415


    11. This Christmas morning waffle:

    A burnt waffle
    u/proscriptus / Via reddit.com

    "I thought this was a keyboard recovered from a fire."

    u/the_kinseti

    12. These festively dyed deviled eggs:

    green deviled eggs
    u/KingEgg13 / Via reddit.com

    "I want the middle, second from the bottom because it's making a 'don't eat me' face and it's gotta go first."

    u/Other-Negotiation328


    13. These Christmas candles:

    Bananas made to look like candles surrounded by jello
    u/perfectionsalad / Via reddit.com

    "For the love of god, don't put almonds in your penises."

    u/mr_arm

    14. This *shrimply* strange tree:

    A small Christmas food tree covered in shrimp
    u/Optimum_Havoc / Via reddit.com

    "I was expecting to see that hanging from a Bloody Mary."

    u/SweetBabyRayRay

    15. This ramen house:

    dried ramen made into a house glued together by peanut butter with hot sauce to draw the doors and windows
    u/yik_yaking / Via reddit.com

    "Bless this house. R'amen."

    u/Ah_Pappapisshu

    16. This meaty nativity:

    A meat Nativity scene
    u/AlexS101 / Via reddit.com

    "That nativity is the wurst."

    u/SkulduggeryStation

    17. This kid's creative Christmas cookie:

    A Christmas cookie with broccoli on top
    u/u16173 / Via reddit.com

    "They were going for realism."

    u/machetemussel

    18. This Christmas stocking pancake:

    A pancake shaped like a penis
    u/JephirB / Via reddit.com

    "It has a circumcision scar. How did you even do that?"

    u/squirrelgutz

    19. This scary Santa bread:

    Bread shaped like Santa Claus
    u/Beanz122 / Via reddit.com

    "I love him!!!"

    u/jadesexfruit

    20. This pizza snowman:

    Pizza shaped like a snowman
    u/Labrat0770 / Via reddit.com

    "You can practically hear it whispering, 'Kill me. Kill...meeeeeee.'"

    u/Raging_Butt

    21. This charred Christmas cheesecake:

    A burnt cheesecake
    u/rambo21125150 / Via reddit.com

    "Looks like a new species of crustacean."

    u/Odessa0fHwen

    22. And, this existential gingerbread person/angel/???:

    Gingerbread man
    u/RabbitCommercial5057 / Via reddit.com

    "It's the mother-in-law of gingerbread."

    u/KapitanKraken

    H/T: r/shittyfoodporn