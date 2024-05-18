23. "We had been best friends for five years. We met while traveling and lived together, worked together, adventured together, and endured lockdown together. I even supported her through a tough medical issue she went through and comforted her for nearly a full year after her six-month relationship ended, and she was devastated. At the end of last year, I went through a breakup (which ended a three-year relationship), and at the same time, medical negligence left me with nerve damage. I was in agony both physically and mentally, and I genuinely felt suicidal and was unsure if I would ever recover. I'm still healing. I tried my hardest to reach out to friends and family for support (I also got myself a therapist for the suicidal part). My friend ignored me for months. She was aware of everything I was going through."

"When we finally spoke, she told me she couldn't fix my problems for me, and she didn't know what I wanted from her. I told her I just needed a friend to talk to, not to fix anything, and she scoffed. When we next spoke two months later, she told me my stress was bringing her down. We haven't spoken since. The disappointment has been as heartbreaking as my breakup, and I'm still reeling from her callousness. It has devastated me."



—u/riarum